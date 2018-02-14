Yanfeng Automotive Interiors awarded as a top employer

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the global leader in automotive interiors, has received certification as a Top Employer 2018 for its good working conditions and HR management. The independent Top Employers’ Institute based in the Netherlands reviewed the automotive supplier’s HR processes and in particular its talent strategy. The award also approved of the company’s management development.

The global automotive supplier received the desirable seal of approval for its German locations. These include the European headquarters in Neuss and the two plants at Lüneburg and Neustadt. This is not the first award in the young company’s history. In the previous two years the Top Employers’ Institute in Shanghai also gave YFAI an award as one of the best Chinese employers of the year. The company’s locations in the US and Slovakia also received awards at the same time as Germany.

“Our company was established in July 2015 and have since been working continuously to involve our employees and their ideas in order to create an ideal working environment,” said Roger Schneider, Human Resources Director Europe & South Africa for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. “We are delighted to have received this award for Germany too and see it as an incentive to continue working on our reputation as an outstanding employer.” In Germany the company employs 2,400 people of approximately 9,000 in Europe.

Steffen Neefe, Country Manager DACH at the Top Employers’ Institute, declared: “Our analysis shows that Yanfeng Automotive Interiors offers good conditions for the employees and it also supports and promotes the talent at all organizational levels. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors therefore confirms its fundamental commitment to sustainable and competitive HR management.”

The key element of the Top Employers’ certification program: all participating companies go through a common analysis process and must meet high requirements in different categories. These include talent strategy, HR planning, onboarding, training and development, performance management, management development, career and succession planning, compensation and benefits as well as corporate culture. The responses and documents are finally checked by an independent organization.

About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 20 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit www.YFAI.com.

