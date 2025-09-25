XPO Logistics recognises partners driving innovation and sustainability in Europe

Renault Trucks, EDF subsidiary Dreev, Axscend, Neuven, Lecitrailer and Global Distribution were awarded at the first Suppliers Awards for their contribution to decarbonisation, technology and operational excellence

XPO Logistics, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, held the first edition of its Suppliers Awards on 23 September in Lyon, where its European headquarters are located. The ceremony recognised the suppliers that have made the greatest contribution to the company’s ambitions in innovation, decarbonisation, digitalisation, and operational excellence across Europe.

Six partner companies were honoured across six categories, reflecting the strategic pillars of XPO Logistics. The event gathered around 100 key partners from around 50 companies, with awards presented by members of the company’s European executive committee.

Guillaume Col, President – Europe, XPO Logistics, said: “At XPO Logistics, we see our suppliers not simply as service providers, but as true partners in our strategy. They enable us to innovate, to reduce our environmental impact and to deliver outstanding service quality to our customers. This first edition of the Suppliers Awards reflects our recognition of those who share our ambition to create long-term value.”

2025 Suppliers Awards winners:

Category Sustainability – Renault Trucks

The French truck manufacturer supports XPO Logistics’ energy transition with an order of 230 fully electric vehicles, to be delivered up to 2026, with 112 already on the road. The electric fleet has already avoided more than 2,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, complemented by a refurbishment programme extending the lifecycle of 120 vehicles.

Category New Supplier – DREEV

Dreev, a joint venture between the French EDF and the US start-up Nuvve develops smart-charging software for electric vehicles connected to energy markets. Its partnership enables more efficient management of the company’s growing EV fleet.

Category Operational Excellence – Global Distribution

Global Distribution, a French spare-parts distributor for heavy trucks, operates through 10 branches and two logistics hubs. Its ability to deliver within 24 hours, provide tailor-made workshop kits for the logistics company’s sites and integrate refurbished parts contributes to both operational performance and a reduced environmental footprint.

Category Technology – Axscend

This UK-based telematics company supplies the company with on-board fleet management, compliance and safety solutions. Its brake performance monitoring system (EBPMS), approved by regulators, eases certain compliance requirements while providing reliable data on equipment performance.

Category Innovation – Neuven

The UK-based workforce management provider Neuven has partnered with XPO Logistics since 2015 to streamline temporary labour sourcing. Its technology platform centralises monitoring, ensures compliance and optimises costs. In 2025 alone, more than 2.5 million hours were managed across 200 of the company’s sites through the system.

Category Collaboration & Partnership – Lecitrailer

Lecitrailer, Spain’s leading trailer and semi-trailer manufacturer, works closely with XPO Logistics to adapt its products to operational needs: reinforced chassis, modular roofs and bespoke production. This technical cooperation ensures equipment is fit for purpose across European operating conditions.

XPO Logistics is a leading supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global forwarding, truck rental with driver and contract logistics. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of customers across a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.

SOURCE: XPO Logistics