XPO Logistics chosen as specialist transport partner for Ryze Hydrogen in UK and Ireland

​XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, has been selected by net zero pioneer Ryze Hydrogen​ to be Ryze’s sole transporter​ of clean hydrogen in the UK and Ireland.

​​Experience​ and ​technical expertise ​were ​key factors in XPO’s selection as the partner for Ryze Hydrogen for the next three years.​

​​​As the sole transport provider of hydrogen in the UK and Ireland, XPO is helping to write the National Occupational Standards governing the performance of individuals in the field, along with the knowledge and skills required to work safely and effectively in hydrogen production, storage, and transportation. ​​​​

​​Neil Isaacson​, ​Chief Executive of​ Ryze Hydrogen, based in Oxford, said: “​After a detailed and rigorous process, XPO ​​was ​​selected as the logistics provider that will help to drive Ryze’s ambitious strategy in the UK. We’re excited to work with XPO Logistics starting in 2024, and we look forward to engaging this high-performance partnership for years to come.”​

Ryze Hydrogen’s focus on providing net zero solutions for companies wanting to decarbonise resonates strongly with XPO’s push towards Carbon Neutrality by 2040 and Net Zero emissions by 2050 in the UK and Ireland. Because Ryze Hydrogen’s operational model enables hydrogen fuel to be pumped the same way as traditional fossil fuels, it takes no longer to refuel a hydrogen vehicle than a diesel one, and hydrogen has the same range as fossil fuels.

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “Both Ryze and XPO recognise the importance hydrogen will play in the energy mix of the future. By leveraging both businesses’ respective strengths and working in partnership, we can ensure a robust supply chain that will support the resilience of the UK energy sector.”

XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.

SOURCE: XPO