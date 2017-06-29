XPO Logistics awarded contract for Ford Motor Company’s UK parts distribution

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been awarded a major transport contract by leading automotive manufacturer Ford Motor Company to deliver a range of aftermarket parts to over 200 dealers in the UK.

XPO will be responsible for outbound distribution and line-haul parts flows, as well as overall asset management. XPO will also handle over 200 daily collections from the Ford parts centre in Daventry, Northamptonshire and manage product returns from dealerships.

“Parts availability at our dealerships plays a huge role in customer satisfaction for Ford Motor Company” said Ford’s Surinder Bisal, manager, distribution services and transport. “XPO is the chosen provider, tasked with delivering this service on time and in full. Ford expects XPO to provide a class-leading consignment shipping experience, through its established night distribution network. With the vast experience of operating in this sector, I am sure XPO are up for the challenge to meet Ford Motor Company’s expectations.”

XPO’s expertise in technology will give customer service teams the tools to track individual packages in real time between Ford’s Daventry centre and the dealer network. The system also helps reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by utilising vehicles most efficiently. Delivery schedules are continuously monitored to proactively adjust for greater efficiencies.

Dave Finnie, business unit director, XPO Logistics, said: “We are proud to support Ford Motor Company in its commitment to superior customer service by drawing on our significant experience handling parts distribution globally. We look forward to adding significant value to Ford’s distribution of aftermarket parts through our technology and transport network.”

