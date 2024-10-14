Xpeng’s AI-defined mobility vision takes center stage at Paris Motor Show with unveiling of P7+

Xpeng aims to use and develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced mobility solutions to help drivers enjoy a safer, smarter, more sustainable and more enjoyable driving experience

Xpeng, a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, makes a significant debut at this year’s Paris Motor Show by unveiling Xpeng P7+, world’s first AI-defined vehicle, alongside ground-breaking autonomous driving technologies. This impressive showcase underscores Xpeng’s commitment and leadership to pioneering the future of mobility.

Xpeng aims to use AI and advanced mobility solutions technologies to help drivers enjoy a safer, smarter, more sustainable and more pleasant driving experience. Therefore, Xpeng is extending its vision to all new car models and mobility innovations by systematically incorporating AI technology into products, R&D and corporate structures that are beneficent to the customer.

“Xpeng believes the future of the automotive industry is rooted in technology, with AI and autonomous driving set to be the next revolution,” says Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng. “Technology must benefit the user. Xpeng cars today assist drivers with advanced ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), and in the near future, they will make autonomous decisions, becoming a driver’s companion or a mobile butler, revolutionizing the mobility experience for our global customers. Xpeng will continue investing in R&D to expand our vehicle portfolio and bring innovative smart technology to a world with zero accidents, zero traffic congestion, and zero emissions.”

Xpeng P7+ pioneers future of AI-defined mobility

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Xpeng is unveiling the highly-anticipated AI-defined smart electric fastback sedan Xpeng P7+ as a teaser for the European audience.

The advanced features of Xpeng’s AI-defined vehicles include the capability to learn from individual users’ behaviors and preferences. This technology makes driving easier and enhances the smart driving experience, ensuring the car understands each user’s needs for a personalized journey.

The P7+ integrates advanced AI technology across the chassis, powertrain, driving system, smart cockpit, and Xpeng’s AI Hawkeye Visual Solution, making intelligent driving an essential feature of the future mobility experience.

As the world’s first AI-defined vehicle, one of the missions of the P7+ is to enable more legacy car users to experience the joy of intelligent electric driving.

The key highlights of Xpeng P7+ technology are:

Features advanced ADAS standard on all lineups, with no fees or subscriptions, constantly evolving through OTA updates.

Adopts Xpeng AI Hawkeye Visual Solution, powered by end-to-end AI large models, it enhances the understanding of time and space in surrounding environments, while improving precision, range, and color resolution.

Offers a spacious interior surpassing that of an SUV, easily accommodating 33 carry-on suitcases with the rear seats folded down.

With the standard 800V high-voltage SiC platform from Xpeng G9 and G6, the P7+ not only delivers exceptional ultra-fast charging but also achieves an impressive energy consumption of just 11.6 kWh/100 km, outclassing others in its segment.

Xpeng AI Hawkeye Visual Solution highlights:

Equipped with two 8M cameras (front and rear), millimeter-wave radars, and ultrasonic radars, it delivers smart driving performance comparable to previous solutions that relied on costly LiDAR systems and HD map coverage.

Provides clearer, more accurate, and longer-range vision and perception, allowing the in-car computer to function effectively even in low-light, backlit, and high-contrast lighting conditions.

Has a sense of time and space and recognizes various road signs and traffic signal systems across different cities, ensuring functionality in diverse urban environments.

Xpeng continues to innovate ground-breaking technologies

Xpeng’s innovations continue with its full-scenario XNGP ADAS, which offers unlimited cities, routes, and road condition coverage currently for its Chinese customers. This system ensures seamless autonomous driving capabilities wherever navigation is possible. To make this advanced technology accessible across Europe and globally, Xpeng has successfully tested its Highway NGP in Germany, with the global development of XNGP functions set to follow in 2025. In addition, Xpeng vehicles offer a highly personalized smart cockpit, where driving modes, dashboard themes, and universal screen mirroring adapt to each user’s preferences.

Highlighting its technological leadership, Xpeng has introduced its in-house developed Turing Chip. Designed to power AI-driven vehicles, robots, and eVTOL flying cars, this chip strengthens Xpeng’s AI ecosystem, which encompasses AI models, high-performance computing chips, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and flying cars.

Committed to Europe

Xpeng is expanding its global presence, with vehicles available in 30 countries and regions, and is committed to Europe. Since entering the European market in Norway in 2021, Xpeng has introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Iceland, Spain, and Portugal, with plans for more expansion.

The company has successfully launched three vehicles in Europe – the sleek P7 sedan, the popular G9 flagship SUV, and the ultra-smart G6 coupe SUV – each receiving Euro NCAP 5-star safety ratings.

Xpeng has produced over 500,000 smart EVs, and in September, it set a sales record with the MONA M03 in China, becoming the first EV model in China to deliver over 10,000 units in its first month after launch.

Xpeng aims to capture a larger share of the €40,000 and above segment by offering safe, eco-friendly, and well-equipped intelligent vehicles. By the end of 2025, the company plans to operate in more than 60 markets globally, with a long-term target of achieving half of its sales from overseas.

During his visit to the Paris Motor Show 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron stopped by the Xpeng booth, where the AEROHT X2 flying car caught his attention. He later engaged in a brief conversation with the Xpeng team.

Xpeng’s innovations and vehicles can be experienced at the Paris Motor Show in Hall 6, Booth 6A51.

SOURCE: Xpeng