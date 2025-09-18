Xpeng welcomes Hong Kong SAR Government’s 2025 Policy Address’s promotion of autonomous vehicle development

Xpeng smart driving technology to help Hong Kong build a sustainable future city

Xpeng welcomes the policy measures put forward by the Chief Executive in the Policy Address to accelerate the unmanned and large-scale development of autonomous driving in Hong Kong and achieve commercial operation as soon as possible. Xpeng will actively cooperate with the SAR Government and, leveraging its own technology and experience, promote the industry’s use of Hong Kong as a platform to explore overseas markets, especially right-hand drive markets, and jointly foster the sustainable development of Hong Kong.

As an innovation leader in the field of smart EVs and autonomous driving technology, we will actively participate in Hong Kong’s autonomous driving testing and application process, supporting the construction of a smarter, safer, and greener urban transportation ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng, said: “The promotion of autonomous vehicles proposed in the Policy Address reflects Hong Kong’s vision and responsibility as an international innovation and technology hub. Xpeng is willing to join hands with the Hong Kong SAR Government and all sectors of society to help Hong Kong build a future-oriented sustainable transportation system with world-leading smart driving technology.”

Xpeng will continue to pay close attention to and support the promotion and implementation of relevant policies, and looks forward to contributing technology and experience to the construction of Hong Kong’s smart city.

