Xpeng unveils first Xpeng Tech Center in Asia, introduces ultra intelligent seven seater X9 in Hong Kong

Xpeng opens its first "Xpeng Tech Center" in Asia, located in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, showcasing cutting-edge AI-defined mobility technologies and robotics

Xpeng, a globally-orientated high-tech automotive company, has officially opened its first “Xpeng Tech Center” in Asia, in Hong Kong SAR, China. This new location is a landmark step in Xpeng’s global expansion and serves as a dedicated space for showcasing its latest advancements in smart mobility.

The store offers Hong Kong consumers an immersive showcase of Xpeng’s vision for an AI-defined mobility future, featuring its robotics lineup and will in the future also introduce its self-developed chips, flying vehicles, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of Xpeng, said: “The opening of our Xpeng Tech Center in Wan Chai is a huge moment for Xpeng in Hong Kong as well as globally. Consumers here have a strong interest in advanced smart technology and premium mobility solutions. Through this new space, we hope to bring them closer to Xpeng’s innovations, from autonomous driving to intelligent cockpit technology and our future mobility solutions such as AI chips and humanoid robots. With the launch of the X9 in Hong Kong, we look forward to providing a more intelligent and seamless driving experience while leveraging the city’s global connectivity to support Xpeng’s broader international development.”

Xpeng has also announced plans to establish its cutting-edge charging network to markets outside the Chinese mainland in 2025, with Hong Kong as the first city to deploy Xpeng-branded charging stations.

The first XP Supercharging stations will be located at Lai Sun Commercial Centre and the Convention Plaza, making Xpeng the first Chinese smart EV brand to set up its own charging facilities in Hong Kong. The company also plans to expand the deployment of 360kW+ XP Hypercharging stations, improving convenience for EV owners. In addition, Xpeng will integrate a Hong Kong-wide charging map into its in-car system and mobile app, initially covering nearly 2,000 public charging spots to help drivers easily locate and access charging facilities across the city.

Meanwhile, Xpeng has also introduced the X9 to the Hong Kong market. This represents Xpeng’s first ultra-intelligent, large seven-seater in the local market, the X9 is designed to offer greater flexibility in urban driving with its standard active rear-wheel steering system for enhanced maneuverability in dense city environments. The X9 boasts a starship-inspired design, featuring a roomy cabin with 7.7 square meters of floor space for easy access, expandable storage capacity from 755L to 2554L, and a three-row independent voice interaction system, delivering a futuristic and comfortable mobility experience for every passenger.

With policies supporting cross-border travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, the X9’s long driving range and joint warranty service available across the Greater Bay Area, makes it a practical choice for those seeking seamless mobility across cities in the region.

Xpeng continues to advance smart mobility through its over-the-air (OTA) software updates, enabling continuous upgrades beyond traditional OTA capabilities. Through this, users receive regular updates that introduce new intelligent driving features and system enhancements. The X-Combo Smart Scenario System allows for a personalized driving experience, integrating over 360 intelligent control modules to create adaptive and efficient mobility solutions.

Xpeng remains committed to expanding its presence in Hong Kong and other global markets, advancing the development of intelligent mobility, and contributing to a more efficient and sustainable future for smart electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Xpeng