Xpeng to unveil the future of AI mobility in Europe at IAA Mobility 2025

Xpeng Motors, a global leader in smart electric vehicles powered by cutting-edge AI and innovation, is set to participate in the IAA Mobility 2025 from September 8th to September 14th. Showcasing under the theme “AI Transforms the World”, Xpeng will occupy a prominent showcase at Booth C20 in Hall B1, presenting groundbreaking innovations designed specifically for the European market’s evolving needs.

The exhibition will feature Xpeng’s comprehensive AI Tech Tree ecosystem, including the European premiere of the Next Xpeng P7 pure electric sports sedan and Xpeng’s revolutionary humanoid robot IRON. Additionally, Xpeng’s newest advanced full-electric vehicles will be lined up at the IAA: the Xpeng X9 MPV, the new Flagship SUV Xpeng G9, the new Ultra Smart Coupé SUV Xpeng G6, and World’s First AI-Defined Smart Sedan Xpeng P7+. All these cutting-edge demonstrations will highlight Xpeng’s technological leadership in autonomous driving, smart cockpit systems, and AI-powered mobility solutions.

This strategic participation at the IAA marks a significant milestone in Xpeng’s growth in the world and its special focus on Europe, reinforcing its ambition to become the world’s premier AI-driven mobility technology company. “Our presence at IAA Mobility 2025 represents a leap in global intelligent transportation. We’re not just showcasing products – we’re presenting an entirely new ecosystem where AI transforms every aspect of human mobility,” said Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of Xpeng.

The official press conference will commence at 9:20 AM on September 8th at Xpeng’s exhibition space in Hall B1, Messe Munich. This event will underscore Xpeng’s commitment to delivering intelligent, sustainable, and human-centric mobility solutions as it accelerates its European market strategy.

SOURCE: Xpeng