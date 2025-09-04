Xpeng strengthens African presence with strategic cooperation agreement in Morocco and Tunisia

Xpeng, a leading China-based high-tech company, announced today that it has officially signed strategic cooperation agreements with the leading distributor groups in Morocco and Tunisia, marking the further deepening of its strategic layout in the African market

Xpeng, a leading China-based high-tech company, announced today that it has officially signed strategic cooperation agreements with the leading distributor groups in Morocco and Tunisia, marking the further deepening of its strategic layout in the African market. After successfully entering Egypt and winning the “2025 Egypt Electric Vehicle Award”, Xpeng has established a complete market network covering three countries along the North African Mediterranean coast, laying a solid foundation for expanding into the sub-Saharan African market.

From Cairo to Casablanca, on the edge of the Sahara Desert, a green mobility revolution led by Chinese intelligent electric vehicles is sweeping across North Africa.

“Africa is one of the key pieces of our global strategy,” said Wang Ke, General Manager of Xpeng’s Middle East and Africa Region. “Morocco, as one of Africa’s largest automobile producers, has a mature automotive industry chain; Tunisia, with its geographical location adjacent to Europe, has become a strategic hub connecting the African and European markets. The addition of Morocco and Tunisia marks that we have formed a strong and comprehensive market coverage along the North African coastal economic belt.”

AI intelligence and green mobility have gained market recognition, and North Africa is becoming an important emerging market for the development of new energy vehicles

Xpeng’s foray into the African market began in June 2024, when it chose Egypt as its first gateway to the African continent. In partnership with local strategic partner RAYA Auto, Xpeng introduced two models, the Xpeng G9 and P7, targeting the Egyptian market. This strategy garnered rapid market acceptance and once led monthly official EV registration rankings. In July this year, Xpeng was honored with “2025 Electric Vehicle of the Year” award at the 7th Egyptian Annual Auto Awards.

The vision of a zero-carbon, intelligent mobility experience is gaining traction across Africa. This concept is increasingly recognized by governments and consumers as essential for building a greener tomorrow for future generations.

“The African market has huge potential and unique needs,” Wang Ke said. “We are confident in collaborating with new partners to explore the markets of Morocco and Tunisia, and will continue to invest resources to strengthen the service capabilities of local partners through the ‘Red Carpet Program’, while accelerating the introduction of more intelligent products to bring the most advanced green and smart mobility experience to African consumers.”

Xpeng teams up with SMEIA Group to drive into Moroccan market

Xpeng ‘s strategic partner in Morocco: SMEIA – the general agent group of local luxury car brands in Morocco. With 44 years of experience in representing world-leading luxury automakers, it has a market share of over 30% in the local luxury car segment. Its national network covers over 97% of the population and has a complete and professional sales service system. An independent brand team is dedicated to operations, ensuring a high-standard, intelligent mobility service experience for XPENG customers.

Xpeng partners with XP CARS Tunisia to expand North African footprint

Xpeng ‘s strategic partner in Tunisia is XP CARS Tunisia, a premier local automotive dealer group that has established a comprehensive sales and service network across the country. It enjoys a leading reputation for customer service and has rich and successful experience in introducing automotive brands from scratch in Tunisia, and its business philosophy of providing complete after-sales service guarantees for consumers through loyal service is fully in line with Xpeng ‘s service philosophy.

Prospects for market expansion in North Africa: From coastal to inland

With the development of the Moroccan and Tunisian markets, Xpeng ‘s layout in North Africa has taken initial shape. Combining with the existing Egyptian market, Xpeng has formed a complete market chain along the Mediterranean coast in northern Africa, laying the foundation for subsequent expansion into sub-Saharan Africa. Driven by technological advantages, localization cooperation, and market demand, Xpeng will write a new chapter of development on the vast African continent.

In the future, Xpeng will continue to deepen its strategic layout in core regions such as Europe, ASEAN, the Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania. On the African continent, following the three North African countries, relatively developed economies countries such as South Africa and Kenya may become the next stage’s expansion targets, building a better new future of mobility for more users.

SOURCE: Xpeng