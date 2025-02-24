Xpeng ships 300 X9 MPVs to Thailand, unveils global smart mobility roadmap

Xpeng ships 300 units of X9 to Thailand, marking a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy

Xpeng, a Chinese-born, globally-orientated high-tech automotive company, today announced the shipment of its first 300 right-hand drive Xpeng X9 MPVs to Thailand, marking a significant step in its global expansion. The company also unveiled its plans to accelerate the implementation of its cutting-edge AI-defined mobility ecosystem, which includes technologically advanced product offerings, AI-driven smart driving capabilities, frequent OTA updates, and an extensive charging network.

“We are accelerating our global expansion with a series of initiatives to solidify our position as a key player in the international EV market,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng. “As a leader in intelligent driving technology, we are thrilled to see that ‘autonomous driving for all’ has become a shared vision across the industry. We will continue pushing the boundaries of innovation to make smart driving accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Xpeng X9: A global contender for all-electric, large seven-seater

The X9, Xpeng’s flagship all-electric large seven-seater MPV, is the company’s second model designed for both left- and right-hand drive markets. The first batch of X9 shipment containing 300 units is set to be transported to Thailand, with deliveries to the owners commencing immediately upon arrival.

Earlier this year, the X9 debuted in Thailand, receiving exceptionally positive reception with its starship-inspired exterior design, versatile in-car space, active rear-wheel steering, robust body structure, and high safety standards. These features make it an ideal choice for family travel, offering an optimal blend of luxury, comfort, space, and innovative technology.

As last year’s best-selling all-electric MPV in China, the X9 is poised to become a top-selling model in Southeast Asia this year.

Powering the future: Expansion of an ultra-fast charging network

Xpeng has plans to launch its ultra-fast charging network globally, starting with Southeast Asia in 2025.

In the first half of this year, Xpeng will set up charging stations in key markets including Hong Kong SAR and Thailand. This is followed by plans to expand the charging network across Asia, Europe, and Australia, laying the foundation for a global AI-defined mobility ecosystem.

Moreover, Xpeng will work closely with leading local charging operators to ensure a seamless charging experience. Xpeng is also developing an overseas vehicle service network that makes charging more convenient, accessible, and faster for users worldwide. This comprehensive strategy aims to create a broader, faster, and more cost-effective charging network, reinforcing Xpeng’s commitment to support its global customer base.

Turing AI driving: Going global from 2026

After a decade of relentless innovation, Xpeng has achieved a historic milestone as China’s first automaker to mass-produce advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

In 2026, Xpeng’s Turing AI Intelligent Driving System will enter global adaptation phase, marking a significant leap forward in intelligent driving technology. Designed to adapt to diverse driving conditions, the Turing AI system will enhance Xpeng’s advanced smart driving experience for international markets, setting a new benchmark for safety, efficiency, and innovation.

Faster OTA updates: Enhancing the global user experience

Xpeng has become the world’s first Chinese automaker to roll out two major synchronized global OTA updates: OTA 5.2 in August 2024 and OTA 5.4 in January 2025.

Starting from 2025, Xpeng will strengthen its OTA update capabilities for international users. By listening to user feedback and rapidly iterating software, Xpeng aims to deliver continuous upgrades to international users through a combination of OTA updates and smart scenario feature rollouts. This ensures that Xpeng owners, no matter where they are, can enjoy a continually evolving and improving driving experience.

A global vision for smart mobility

Since its first global expansion to Norway in 2021, Xpeng has introduced advanced technologies and solutions to overseas audiences. Today, the company operates in over 30 markets.

Founded in 2014, Xpeng has since made its name as one of the fastest-growing high-tech automotive brands worldwide, delivering more than 620,000 smart EVs across the globe.

By the end of 2025, Xpeng aims to establish a presence in 60 countries and regions and build over 300 global service outlets.

With these initiatives, Xpeng is poised to lead the global transition to smart, sustainable mobility.

SOURCE: Xpeng