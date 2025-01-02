Xpeng rolls out global OTA update XOS 5.4, enhancing safety, smart driving and personalisation features

Xpeng announces the global release of its latest OTA software update, XOS 5.4, bringing advanced intelligent driving features, enhanced safety tools, and personalized experiences to users worldwide

Xpeng, a leading Chinese future mobility company, has announced the global rollout of its latest over-the-air (OTA) software update, XOS 5.4, bringing advanced intelligent driving, enhanced safety features, and personalized experiences to its users worldwide. Starting from January 2, 2025, users will begin receiving upgrade notifications, underscoring the company’s dedication to continuous innovation and user-focused improvements in AI-driven mobility.

Voice Control in Multiple Languages

With the update, the Xpeng Assistant now supports voice control in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Cantonese, and Thai. This expanded language support allows for intuitive interactions with navigation, car controls, and media, making the Xpeng driving experience even more accessible to drivers and passengers around the world.

AI Guard

A standout feature of XOS 5.4 is the “AI Guard” system, which introduces advanced safety tools for even greater peace of mind. Sentry Mode, for instance, monitors and records suspicious activity around the vehicle when unoccupied, such as unexpected motion or prolonged loitering near the car. Notifications are sent directly to the user’s Xpeng app, ensuring users are always informed of potential risks. The Driving Recorder feature enhances safety during travel by capturing critical events in real-time, and storing key footage securely for easy access later (Due to regulatory restrictions, this feature is temporarily unavailable in some regions).

Enhanced Smart Driving Capabilities

Smart driving capabilities also include Smart Speed Limit Recognition, which identifies road signs like “No Entry” and off-ramp signage to promote safer, more informed driving experiences.

Personalized Operating System 2.0

The update also includes the enhanced Personalized Operating System 2.0, featuring improvements such as multitasking split-screen functionality and greater flexibility in customizing infotainment layouts with the XDock system.

X-Combo

For added convenience, the new X-Combo feature allows users to automate recurring in-car tasks, such as activating child locks when shifting into drive, simplifying daily routines.

New Charging Visuals

Charging visuals have also been refined with an aesthetically pleasing northern lights-inspired animation, offering a visually engaging way to indicate charging speeds. Meanwhile, updates to the driving range display, aligned with NEDC standards, cater to the needs of Xpeng’s global users, ensuring accurate range information.

The launch of XOS 5.4 exemplifies Xpeng’s commitment to advancing its AI-defined mobility capabilities through innovation and privacy-conscious development. By continually enhancing safety, usability, and personalization, Xpeng aims to offer a truly connected and intelligent driving experience to users around the world.

