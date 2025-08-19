Xpeng reports second quarter 2025 unaudited financial results

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB47.57 billion (US$6.64 billion) as of June 30, 2025

Xpeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

2025Q2 2025Q1 2024Q4 2024Q3 2024Q2 2024Q1 Total deliveries 103,181 94,008 91,507 46,533 30,207 21,821

Total deliveries of vehicles were 103,181 for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 241.6% from 30,207 in the corresponding period of 2024.

were 103,181 for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 241.6% from 30,207 in the corresponding period of 2024. XPENG’s physical sales network had a total of 677 stores, covering 224 cities as of June 30, 2025.

had a total of 677 stores, covering 224 cities as of June 30, 2025. XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 2,348 stations, including 1,304 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of June 30, 2025.

reached 2,348 stations, including 1,304 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of June 30, 2025. Total revenues were RMB18.27 billion (US$2.55 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 125.3% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 15.6% from the first quarter of 2025.

were RMB18.27 billion (US$2.55 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 125.3% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 15.6% from the first quarter of 2025. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB16.88 billion (US$2.36 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 147.6% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 17.5% from the first quarter of 2025.

were RMB16.88 billion (US$2.36 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 147.6% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 17.5% from the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 14.0% for the same period of 2024 and 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025.

was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 14.0% for the same period of 2024 and 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025. Vehicle margin , which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 14.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 6.4% for the same period of 2024 and 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025.

, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 14.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 6.4% for the same period of 2024 and 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025. Net loss was RMB0.48 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.28 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss was RMB0.39 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.22 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

was RMB0.48 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.28 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.39 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.22 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.48 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.28 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.39 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.22 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

was RMB0.48 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.28 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.39 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.22 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB0.50 (US$0.07) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.25 (US$0.04) for the second quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

were both RMB0.50 (US$0.07) and were both RMB0.25 (US$0.04) for the second quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.41 (US$0.06) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.20 (US$0.03) for the second quarter of 2025.

Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

For the Three Months Ended % Changei June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 16.88 14.37 6.82 147.6% 17.5% Vehicle margin 14.3% 10.5% 6.4% 7.9pts 3.8pts Total revenues 18.27 15.81 8.11 125.3% 15.6% Gross profit 3.17 2.46 1.14 178.9% 28.8% Gross margin 17.3% 15.6% 14.0% 3.3pts 1.7pts Net loss 0.48 0.66 1.28 -62.8% -28.1% Non-GAAP net loss 0.39 0.43 1.22 -68.4% -9.5% Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.48 0.66 1.28 -62.8% -28.1% Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.39 0.43 1.22 -68.4% -9.5% Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.49 0.69 1.20 -58.7% -28.4%

i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

“In the second quarter of 2025, XPENG achieved record-high performance across key operational and financial metrics, including vehicle deliveries, revenue, gross margin, and cash position.” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “By 2025, we have completed upgrades to the next generation technology platforms for smart and electrification technologies, further strengthening our technology leadership over our peers. This will enable our strong product cycle to generate stronger momentum and accelerate sales growth.”

“In the face of intense industry-wide price competition, we remain committed to a long-term, sustainable growth strategy, with rapidly improving operational quality. Our vehicle margin has improved for eight consecutive quarters. In the second quarter, the vehicle margin increased by 3.8 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 14.3%, while the company’s overall gross margin rose to 17.3%, reaching a new historical high.” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “We are confident that we will not only accelerate scale growth but also continue to improve the company’s profitability, enabling us to sustain industry-leading R&D and continuously push the boundaries of technology innovation.”

Recent Developments

Deliveries in July 2025

Total deliveries were 36,717 vehicles in July 2025.

As of July 31, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 233,906 vehicles.

Launch of G7

On July 3, 2025, XPENG officially launched the G7, a smart electric family SUV and started deliveries in the same month.

Entry into Agreement on Expanding E/E Architecture Technical Collaboration with the Volkswagen Group

On August 15, 2025, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group announced entry into an agreement on expanding technical collaboration with respect to Electrical/Electronic architecture (“E/E Architecture”). For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated August 15, 2025.

Unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025

Total revenues were RMB18.27 billion (US$2.55 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 125.3% from RMB8.11 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 15.6% from RMB15.81 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB16.88 billion (US$2.36 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 147.6% from RMB6.82 billion for the same period of 2024, and an increase of 17.5% from RMB14.37 billion for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to higher deliveries.

Revenues from services and others were RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7.6% from RMB1.29 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 3.5% from RMB1.44 billion for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from parts and accessories sales in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily attributable to fluctuations in revenues from technical research and development services (“technical R&D services”).

Cost of sales was RMB15.11 billion (US$2.11 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 116.6% from RMB6.98 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 13.2% from RMB13.35 billion for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.

Gross margin was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 14.0% for the same period of 2024 and 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025.

Vehicle margin was 14.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 6.4% for the same period of 2024 and 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the ongoing cost reduction and improvement in product mix of models.

Services and others margin was 53.6% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 54.3% for the same period of 2024 and 66.4% for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to the aforementioned fluctuations related to technical R&D services.

Research and development expenses were RMB2.21 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 50.4% from RMB1.47 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 11.4% from RMB1.98 billion for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models and technologies as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.17 billion (US$0.30 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 37.7% from RMB1.57 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 11.4% from RMB1.95 billion for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume. Moreover, the quarter-over-quarter increase was also due to the higher marketing and advertising expenses.

Other income, net was RMB0.24 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.9% from RMB0.28 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 56.4% from RMB0.54 billion for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were primarily due to the decrease in receipt of government subsidies.

Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration was gain of RMB0.03 billion (US$0.005 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with gain of RMB0.02 billion for the same period of 2024 and loss of RMB0.12 billion for the first quarter of 2025. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi”)’s smart auto business.

Loss from operations was RMB0.93 billion (US$0.13 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.61 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.04 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.84 billion (US$0.12 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.54 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.80 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss was RMB0.48 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.28 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.39 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.22 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.48 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.28 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.39 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.22 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.43 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.50 (US$0.07) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.36 for the second quarter of 2024 and RMB0.70 for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.41 (US$0.06) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.29 for the second quarter of 2024 and RMB0.45 for the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB47.57 billion (US$6.64 billion), compared with RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024 and RMB45.28 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 113,000 and 118,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 142.8% to 153.6%.

to be between 113,000 and 118,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 142.8% to 153.6%. Total revenues to be between RMB19.6 billion and RMB21.0 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 94.0% to 107.9%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

