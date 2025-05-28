Xpeng redefines mainstream EV market with MONA M03 Max: World’s only AI-powered smart driving at US$20,00

Xpeng launches MONA M03 Max, bringing city-level ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) to the US$20,000 / RMB 150,000 price point – a bold step toward making intelligent driving truly accessible

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company), a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, has officially launched the all electric hatchback sedan MONA M03 Max in China.

Since the debut of the MONA M03 Pro in August 2024 and the start of deliveries in September, the model has hit a major milestone: 120,000 units delivered as of May 2025 — achieving the fastest production pace among Xpeng models and setting a new speed record among Chinese EV startups.

Priced in the US$20,000 / RMB 150,000 segment in China, the MONA M03 was awarded the 2024 Car of the Year by China’s Xuanyuan Award.

With AI innovation as its driving force, the MONA M03 Max brings industry-leading intelligent driving capabilities to the mainstream market. Combining class-leading advanced ADAS, a premium smart cockpit, and high-end smart features typically found in vehicles priced over RMB 200,000, the MONA M03 Max challenges conventional expectations of A-class vehicles — and ushers in a new era of truly accessible, high-level intelligent driving.

Introducing MONA M03 Max: A-Class EV with Cutting-Edge AI Co-pilot

Xpeng brings its industry-leading autonomous driving technology to the MONA series, delivering premium ADAS performance through identical computing power and unified software architecture – making cutting-edge smart driving accessible to all and achieving true technology democratization.

Now, equipped with Xpeng’s fully self-developed AI Turing Smart Driving System, the M03 Max delivers high-level AI assisted driving with no added cost or subscriptions — making smart mobility truly accessible on all public roads in China.

Built for nationwide usability, the M03 Max is powered by a class-first dual NVIDIA Orin-X chipsets, offering 508 TOPS of computing power — four times that of segment peers — to support robust, real-time processing and safety redundancy.

The AI Turing Smart Driving System integrates perception, decision-making, and control into one unified architecture, enhanced by 27 high-precision sensors and class-leading ultra-HD Surround Reality (SR) Display with panorama updates of road conditions. It can accurately detect over 50 road elements, from traffic signs to complex obstacles.

The MONA M03 Max enables seamless Human-AI Co-pilot: the vehicle and driver share control intuitively, with no system disengagement during steering inputs. It also features class-leading smart parking functions — including tight-space parking and point-to-point assisted driving — with no route or scenario limitations.

Xpeng MONA M03 Max Debuts AI Tianji 5.7.0 Smart Cockpit

The Xpeng MONA M03 Max takes its intelligent cockpit to new heights with the debut of the upgraded AI Tianji System 5.7.0. Compared to the MONA M03 launched earlier in 2024, the new system adds over 300 new features. Empowered by Xpeng’s self-developed XGPT large language model, voice interaction becomes more seamless than ever — expanding scenario coverage by 30% and enabling voice control for over 90% of the vehicle’s functions. This delivers an experience that outperforms even premium models priced above RMB 200,000.

Version 5.7.0 delivers ultra-fast response times, with average voice-command latency as low as 0.9 seconds — most commands execute in under a second.

The MONA M03 Max also boasts the largest display in its segment — a 15.6-inch center screen — paired with 18 speakers in a 7.1.4 surround-sound layout, creating a fully immersive “music cockpit” that sets a new benchmark in audio quality and in-cabin ambience for its class.

Premium-Level Features Above RMB 200,000: Comfort. Convenience. Range. All Upgraded.

The Xpeng MONA M03 Max raises the bar with a host of premium-level upgrades — delivering a more personalized, comfortable, and practical driving experience typically found in vehicles well above its price class.

For enhanced comfort, the driver seat now features a tri-zone lumbar support system with a soothing massage function. The upgraded massage area is 30% larger than standard lumbar supports, providing noticeably improved back relief.

Design-wise, the side mirrors have been upgraded to a frameless, minimalist style — integrating heating, auto-folding, memory, and reverse tilt functions. A built-in blue indicator light for assisted driving strikes the perfect balance between form and function.

In terms of driving range, the MONA M03 Max continues to push boundaries. The Max variant offers two range options — 600 km and 502 km — while the Plus variant provides 620 km and 515 km versions. These diversified configurations ensure there’s a perfect fit for every type of user.

SOURCE: Xpeng