Xpeng publishes 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

XPeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “Report”). The Report highlights the Company’s achievements and continuous progress toward its sustainability objectives, along with its commitment to creating long-term value for society.
2024 ESG Report highlights:
- ESG Achievements: Xpeng has been awarded the highest MSCI ESG Rating of AAA, highlighting its leadership in environmental, social, and governance practices.
- Sustainable Energy Utilization: Xpeng’s annual consumption of clean energy reached 25,718 MWh, complemented by photovoltaic power generation totaling 43,544 MWh, showcasing significant strides towards renewable energy adoption.
- Carbon-reduced Products: The Smart EVs produced by Xpeng in 2024 are anticipated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 3.11 million tons over their lifecycle compared to conventional gasoline cars, underscoring a strong commitment to combating climate change.
- Eco-friendly Production: Xpeng was selected for the Green Manufacturing List by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and awarded the title of “National Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise.”, reflecting its dedication to sustainable industrial practices.
- Promoting a Circular Economy: By establishing a comprehensive end-to-end recycling management process for used power batteries, Xpeng promotes efficient waste resource utilization, contributing to a circular economy.
- Product Quality: Xpeng obtained the ISO 9001 quality management system certification, ensuring top-notch product quality. No vehicle recall incidents occurred in 2024, a testament to the Company’s rigorous standards.
- Quality Improvement Programs: Throughout the year, Xpeng conducted nine major quality improvement initiatives aimed at enhancing its supply chain quality, engaging with 426 suppliers in the process.
- Product Safety: Two Xpeng models received a five-star safety rating from C-NCAP, three Xpeng models received a five-star safety rating from EURO NCAP, and one Xpeng model received a five-star safety rating from ANCAP, demonstrating the Company’s unwavering commitment to safety.
- Tech Innovations: The launch of the Xpeng AI system, encompassing innovations in AI-driven cars, robots, and flying vehicles, is propelling the future of mobility solutions forward.
- Information Security: Xpeng successfully renewed its ISO 27001 Information Security Management System and ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System certifications. No information security breaches, or other cybersecurity incidents occurred during the year, underscoring Xpeng’s effective data and information security framework.
- Community Engagement: In collaboration with employees and Xpeng owners, the Company founded the XPENG Volunteer Service Task Force, fostering a vibrant community of nearly 1,200 registered volunteers who collectively contributed over 18,000 hours of service.
