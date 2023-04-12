XPeng publishes 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “ESG report”), which detailed progress made over 2022 for XPENG’s commitment, actions and achievements in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “ESG report”), which detailed progress made over 2022 for XPENG’s commitment, actions and achievements in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance.

“At XPENG, we have established an effective environmental, social and governance management framework that is integral in our effort to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman & CEO of XPENG. “Our 2022 ESG report demonstrates tangible progress toward heralding a green future and conveying positive social values. We are committed to meeting the challenges of long-term sustainability by leveraging technology innovation to benefit our operations, our employees and our planet.”

Key highlights from the 2022 ESG report:

XPENG’s Smart EVs delivered in 2022 will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1.72 million metric tons over their entire life cycle, compared to conventional gasoline vehicles.

In 2022, XPENG’s annual charging capacity reached 322,602,875.63kWh, with a cumulative carbon emission reduction of approximately 577,200 tons.

XPENG has established a carbon footprint assessment of mass-production models and assigned its Zhaoqing Plant as a pilot unit for carbon emission status measurements, setting emission reduction targets and breakdown tasks for emission reduction.

The Zhaoqing Plant was recognized as a “Green Plant” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China.

XPENG established a VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) evaluation standard system and process specifications covering the entire vehicle, including parts and materials.

Customer satisfaction rate reached 96% with monthly NPS (Net Promoter Score) survey feedback used to plan and provide enhanced quality services.

SOURCE: XPeng