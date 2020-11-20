Xpeng presents P7 Wing limited edition at Auto Guangzhou

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today unveiled the P7 Wing, the limited edition of its P7 super-long range sports sedan at the 2020 Auto Guangzhou show.

The new flagship limited edition is designed to maximize the sporty and dynamic style of the smart EV sedan with a pair of specifically-designed scissor-style front doors that are traditionally only available in luxury sports vehicles.

The P7 Wing limited edition is available in four-wheel drive high-performance and rear-wheel drive super-long range versions at post-subsidies prices of RMB409,000 and RMB366,900 respectively for the Chinese market.

Equipped with XPILOT 3.0 hardware and software, with 18-speaker Dynaudio concert-hall style in-car sound system, the P7 Wing brings extra exclusivity for its owners.

Customers can personalize the opening angle of the doors. Two obstacle avoidance radars are installed on the left and right sides, which automatically identify obstacles and control the door movements during the opening process.

The electric scissor-style doors can be unlocked in multiple ways, i.e. via car key, Bluetooth/NFC digital key, mobile phone APP, control panel or in-car voice assistant.

