Xpeng P7 achieves five-star Euro NCAP safety rating

The new Xpeng P7, now on sale in Europe, achieves a five-star safety rating for 2023 carried out by Euro NCAP

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today shared the news that the international version of its smart electric sedan, Xpeng P7, has been awarded a five-star safety rating in the 2023 Euro NCAP tests.

Euro NCAP tests represent the European gold standard for comprehensive automotive safety testing, and its updated 2023 protocols add even more complex safety scenarios than before.

“Receiving a five-star rating from Euro NCAP demonstrates our commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our European customers,” says Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “We’re delighted that Xpeng P7 meets the 2023 tests’ even higher standards, demonstrating the power of our in-house technology.”

Comprehensive Safety Features

Xpeng P7’s body structure is composed of robust materials that include high-strength steel for enhanced protection during collisions. The front of Xpeng P7 is designed to absorb significant amounts of energy to further protect the driver and passengers during a collision; advanced flexing and tearing technology also helps with overall energy absorption throughout the vehicle.

Xpeng P7 comes with XPILOT Safety as standard, which comprises 14 active safety features, including forward, side, and rear collision prevention. Passive safety features include Secondary Collision Mitigation (SCM) braking which is designed to prevent further collisions after an initial impact, and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), which automatically applies the brakes if it senses a potential collision.

SOURCE: Xpeng