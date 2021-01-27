XPeng launches OTA upgrade for P7

XPeng Inc, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today released a major over-the-air (OTA) upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China. The most comprehensive OTA upgrade in the Company’s six-year history, with the largest number of new and optimized functions, this OTA upgrade will deliver a new version of XPeng’s operating system, Xmart OS 2.5.0, to XPeng P7 customers.

The new Xmart 2.5.0 version will bring over 40 new functions and 200+ optimized features to P7 customers in China, covering multiple modules, including autonomous driving assistance, full-scenario voice assistance, smart audio and music cockpit, in-car App ecosystem, and personalized settings. Since the P7’s launch in April 2020, 31 new functions have been added through five major OTA upgrades so far.

The Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) public beta version is one of the main new functions in this OTA upgrade. The NGP, which requires XPILOT 3.0 – XPeng’s autonomous driving assistance system – will be supported by the P7 Premium and Wing versions.

NGP conducts automatic navigation assisted driving from point A to B based on the navigation route set by the driver, which is available on Chinese highways covered by high-precision maps. Key functions of NGP include:

√ automatic lane changing and overtaking

√ automatic optimization of lane choices

√ automatic speed limit adjustment

√ automatic highway ramp entering and exiting

√ automatic switching of highways

√ automatic collision avoidance while changing lanes

√ automatic identification and avoidance of obstacles such as construction sites, traffic cones, trucks and stationary vehicles

√ night driving overtaking warning

Upon update, the P7 will become the first mass-produced vehicle with the Surrounding Reality (SR) display for navigation assisted autonomous driving. When the NGP is in use, the central control panel will show a 360-degree surround view with simulated rendering of the surroundings, speed limit warnings, safety warnings, and dynamic traffic status updates. This feature will provide drivers with real-time vehicle and vicinity information to enhance safety awareness.

Amap’s 3rd-generation in-car navigation system empowers the P7 with Artificial Intelligence (AI) visual technology and high-precision maps to provide highly accurate lane-level navigation, delivering co-guidance for both vehicle and driver.

The OTA upgrade will also launch a series of active safety driving assist features in the XPILOT system, including:

√ FCW (Forward Collision Warning)

√ RCW (Rear Collision Warning)

√ LDW (Lane Departure Warning)

√ DOW (Door Opening Collision Warning)

√ RCTA (Rear Lateral Vehicle Warning)

√ AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking)

√ TSR (Traffic Sign Recognition)

This OTA upgrade will further enhance XPeng’s industry-leading automatic parking features. Compared with the previous version, the automatic parking success rate will be increased by 26%, and parking completion accuracy rate will be increased by 7%. The side-front parking space recognition rate will reach 88%. Mobile parking assistance will be added to the P7 Premium, Smart and the Wing versions.

Xmart OS 2.5.0 will further optimize the full-scenario voice assistance function by shortening response time by 20%. The voice assistant will support three new areas: energy center, Bluetooth phone and camera functions.

The P7’s music application interface will receive a major overhaul with optimized layout, better search function, lyrics display, music popularity ranking, and other functions to deliver a comprehensive audio ecosystem.

SOURCE: XPeng