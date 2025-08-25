Xpeng launches global OTA 5.8.0 update: delivering refined experiences for diverse user demands

Xpeng Motors ("Xpeng" or the "Company"8), a leading China-based high-tech company, announced that starting August 25, it will roll out the global OTA upgrade of XOS 5.8.0

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company”8), a leading China-based high-tech company, announced that starting August 25, it will roll out the global OTA upgrade of XOS 5.8.0.

This update is far more than a routine enhancement, it represents a thoughtfully localized, insight-driven integration of Xpeng’s core strengths in intelligent driving and smart cabin technologies, delivering a truly elevated experience for our users worldwide.

Continuing the strengths in smart innovation

Building on a legacy of intelligent innovation, Xpeng remains dedicated to placing user experience at the heart of its operations. With XOS 5.8.0, the third major OTA release of 2025 following the widely acclaimed versions XOS 5.4.5 in January and XOS 5.6.0 in May. Each of these releases raised application standards in safety, personalization, and driving assistance.

The XOS 5.8.0 OTA upgrade powerfully demonstrates Xpeng’s promise: to listen closely to user feedback and respond quickly to market expectations. As Xpeng continues to expand the suite of intelligent features, Xpeng is pioneering new pathways for the global electric vehicle industry.

Intelligent driving upgrade: New human-machine co-pilot feature

With XOS 5.8.0, Xpeng becomes the first and only automaker in Europe to offer standard Human-Machine Co-Driving.

When Lane Centering Control (LCC) is active, the system now shares control with the driver. Rather than disengaging when the driver steers, LCC remains active, resulting in smoother, more natural driving assistance. LCC also demonstrates improved performance in complex scenarios such as highway merges and exits, with reduced steering oscillation.

Apart from that, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) has been significantly enhanced for higher cornering speeds and more comfortable deceleration.

Introducing Pet Mode

Designed for pet-loving families, the new Pet Mode, ensures safety and comfort when pets are left unattended briefly. Windows close automatically, doors lock, and the climate system maintains a comfortable temperature and air circulation.

The AUTO Climate Control Mode with external air circulation prevents overheating or excessive cold. Owners will receive real-time alerts via the Xpeng app and can remotely activate or deactivate the mode. This feature enhances safety for users who need to briefly leave their pets in the car.

Hands-free in-car karaoke with KaraFun

This OTA upgrade brings the new KaraFun feature. Users can simply download KaraFun from the in-car App Store to start enjoying it.

Globally tailored comfort & safety

Xpeng has always remained committed to a user-centric philosophy, delivering intelligent technology experiences tailored to its customers. Through this OTA upgrade, owners can enjoy a smarter and more personalized charging experience. In response to feedback from users in tropical climates, the air conditioning minimum temperature has been lowered to 16°C for enhanced comfort. The Dashcam function is now available in more European countries, with added Emergency Recording for greater peace of mind.

This iteration also brings an upgrade to XCOMBO, which now supports 21 languages and offers over 700 atomic capabilities for an intelligent and highly personalized experience. Users can easily create and edit customized scenarios through the in-car display or the mobile app, truly enabling “a unique journey for every individual.”

At the same time, with a wide range of official preset scenarios, users can switch between modes for entertainment, safety, comfort, energy saving, and more. All with a single tap, creating a truly personalized smart cockpit experience.

With the rollout of XOS 5.8.0, Xpeng creates a more diverse, convenient, and intelligent mobility space for our users worldwide. We will continue listening closely to our global community, ensuring that every evolution of Xpeng technology remains driven by your needs and aspirations.

*Features, availability, and functionality of the OTA update may vary depending on the vehicle model and local regulations in different markets.

SOURCE: Xpeng