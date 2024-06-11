Xpeng impresses again at the world’s largest EV test, El Prix

The El Prix NAF Summer Test includes traditional luxury brands and top-selling brands and scrutinses range and charging speed

Xpeng Motors, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced its participation in this year’s El Prix NAF Summer Test, alongside 26 EV participants, including traditional luxury brands and top-selling brands, where they were tested for range and charging speed. Among this year’s test vehicles, the new Xpeng G6 stands out as a clear winner when considering the positive deviation from the stated range and charging speed relative to its price. The car covered a total of 530.7 kilometres, almost reaching the stated WLTP range of 550 kilometres. Thanks to the car’s 800-volt technology empowered by Xpeng next-gen SEPA2.0 architecture, it also delivered very impressive figures during the charging test; the 87.5 kWh battery charged from 10-80% in just under 20 minutes, achieving a charging speed of an impressive 264 kW. This is only 55kW behind the test record set by the Xpeng G9 in last year’s test. This news is a significant milestone for Xpeng, signalling a continued positive presence in key European markets.

Consolidates the Brand’s Position as a Leader in EV Technology

Xpeng has already seen success in Norway, entering the market in 2020, the brand has established itself as a highly competitive option for discerning Norwegian EV customers. Norway saw a significant increase in sales following last year’s Summer Test results, as the Xpeng G9 and P7 outshone its competitors in NAF range and charging tests.

“Since Xpeng’s entrance into Norway, we have set new standards in both range and charging speed, validated by the record breaking results in last year’s Summer Tests. We are delighted to continue making industry strides with the Xpeng G6 and solidifying our position as one of the best EV brands on the market”, says Claes Persson, CEO of Xpeng Norway.

SOURCE: Xpeng