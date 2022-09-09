XPeng G9 flagship SUV to launch on September 21

XPeng Inc., a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, will launch XPENG G9, the company's latest flagship SUV on September 21, 2022.

GUANGZHOU, China – September 9, 2022 – XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, will launch XPENG G9, the company’s latest flagship SUV on September 21, 2022.

XPENG G9 will be the world’s fastest-charging mass-produced EV using China’s first 800 V mass-production Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform, allowing drivers to add up to 200 km of CLTC range in just five minutes. G9 will incorporate the industry’s first full-scenario Advanced Driver Assistance System for an unprecedented driving experience. The SUV’s premium cabin includes XPENG’s proprietary media system, Xopera, engineered to create an immersive 5D experience. After the unveiling of its cabin in August, G9 received more than 20,000 pre-orders in the first 24 hours after reservations opened.

G9’s launch event will be broadcast on September 21. The English version of the playback video will be available on our social media platforms after the live broadcast. Join us for an exciting XPENG event!

