Xpeng G9 achieves a five-star 2023 safety rating from Euro NCAP

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announces that the international model of their flagship electric SUV, Xpeng G9, has received a five-star 2023 safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP’s five-star safety rating system aims to help consumers, their families and businesses compare vehicles more easily and identify the safest choice for their needs. The tests, which replicate real-life road danger scenarios, represent the European gold standard for comprehensive automotive safety testing.

The rating recognises the Xpeng G9’s advanced body structure and comprehensive passive safety features, which are designed to protect passengers in the event of a collision. These innovations work together to manage crash forces effectively, reduce impact acceleration, and minimize the risk of injuries to occupants.

The result follows Xpeng’s five-star safety rating for the international model of the XPENG P7 in October, making it their second five star rating this year.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG, said: “Receiving a five-star rating from Euro NCAP for both the P7 and now the G9 is testament to the quality of our vehicles, especially given the 2023 test’s even higher standards. As a company, we believe in the power of technology and are constantly working to improve customer experience and safety. Our in-house engineering, enabling simultaneous and harmonious hardware and software development, gives us a strong edge in our ability to develop industry-leading smart mobility innovations.”

SOURCE: Xpeng