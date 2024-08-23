Xpeng: G6 in Thailand having the market leaders in its sight

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company today held a grand launch event and announced the price of its right-hand drive version G6 coupe SUV, which is starting to be delivered to customers in Thailand

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company today held a grand launch event and announced the price of its right-hand drive version G6 coupe SUV, which is starting to be delivered to customers in Thailand. The price of the G6 was announced in Thailand to be 1,439,000 baht for the Standard Range Model (580km) and 1,599,000 baht for the Long Range Model (750km). The launch also revealed the Xpeng’s readiness in sales and after-sales service through a network of showrooms with full-service centers in major cities across Thailand.

Mr. James Wu, Vice President of Accounting and Finance at Xpeng Motors, said: “Xpeng is one of the most preferred smart EV manufacturers among customers who are passionate about modern technology. We believe that technology will change the future of transportation. At present, Xpeng is becoming increasingly popular, especially in European countries and the Middle East. We have formulated a global market policy by cooperating with local manufacturers to create a comprehensive network with effective after-sales service. ”

Apiwan Singthaweesak, CEO of Xpeng Thailand, said: “Xpeng Motors have authorized Xpeng Thailand to be the one to officially establish Xpeng, a premium high-tech EV brand in Thailand. The goal is to create a complete EV ecosystem in Thailand through EVs with cutting-edge technology that can perfectly meet the needs of Thai customers and provide a new way of sustainable travel.”

Xpeng smart EVs exported to more countries in Asia Pacific

Xpeng has significantly accelerated the pace of its international expansion. Following the launch in Thailand, Xpeng will also introduce the G6 model in Malaysia this month, and will later land in Singapore, Australia, Nepal, and more.

Confidence in the nationwide network of dealers

Xpeng Thailand reaffirms its commitment to the Thailand market. It held a signing ceremony to appoint the first group of official dealers in Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as other major provinces. They have begun to open for service gradually. At the same time, Xpeng Thailand is in the process of selecting dealers in several other important economic areas nationwide to cover after-sales services for owners of Xpeng smart EVs.

SOURCE: Xpeng