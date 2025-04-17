Xpeng, futuristic leader of the Milan Design Week 2025

At the ADI Design Museum, the Xpeng: #FUTUREMOBILITY exhibition, dedicated to innovation in intelligent mobility

Xpeng, a leading Chinese high-tech and automotive company, has chosen the iconic Milan Design Week 2025 as the stage of excellence for its preview on the Italian market.

Founded in 2014, Xpeng designs, develops, manufactures and markets AI-based intelligent electric vehicles for the global market.

Xpeng is strongly committed to Europe. Since entering the Norwegian automotive market in 2021, Xpeng has introduced cutting-edge technologies and solutions, and is now present also in the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Italy. Worldwide, in the first quarter of 2025 Xpeng delivered over 94,000 vehicles worldwide, with a growth of more than 300% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The ADI Design Museum in Milan, a reference point for Italian design where the historical collection of the Compasso d’Oro Award is located, has been chosen by Xpeng as the elective location to host “Xpeng: #FUTUREMOBILITY”, an exclusive exhibition to discover the cutting-edge solutions of a brand that combines robotics, artificial intelligence and futuristic design.

The leading ‘characters’ of the exhibition are three futuristic Xpeng creations, destined to transform the very concept of mobility: the EV Xpeng P7+, the first car in the world defined by Artificial Intelligence, the Xpeng AEROTH X2 flying electric car, already awarded the Gold Prize at the “China Excellent Industrial Design Award”, which promises to revolutionize the way we will move in the cities of the future, and the humanoid robot IRON, at the forefront of the integration between artificial intelligence and humanized movement.

“There is no better place than Italy to talk about automotive culture, timeless design, and the near future of mobility!” said Brian Gu, Vice Chairman & President of Xpeng. “Today at the iconic ADI Design Museum, we are adding a new milestone to Xpeng’s history, and this year’s Milan Design Week perfectly matches our vision. Not only do we build intelligent driving vehicles, defined by the right mix of AI, hardware, and software, but we are also engaged in the development of vertical take-off and landing aircraft and robotics.”

“We are honoured to present Xpeng in Italy during the Milan Design Week in a prestigious setting such as the ADI Design Museum,” added JuanMa Lopez, Vice President of Design Center at Xpeng. “We could not have chosen a better context for a country with such a rich automotive tradition and a culture that has elevated design to an art form. Our design philosophy is explicit: to create cars that express our know-how through the perfect union between aesthetics and functionality in every aspect.”

“It is a source of pride and responsibility for us to be the exclusive importers and distributors of Xpeng for Italy,” said Mattia Vanini, President of ATFLOW. “Xpeng is one of the main protagonists of the global technological revolution. The excellence of the brand, together with our deep knowledge of the Italian market, will generate tangible benefits for customers and become a reference in the evolution of sustainable mobility in Italy.”

SOURCE: Xpeng