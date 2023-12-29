Xpeng expands nationwide coverage of XNGP for China market

Xpeng customers have received XNGP with urban driving capabilities across the country via Over-the-Air (OTA) update

XPeng Inc., a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced it has successfully rolled out its XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for customers in 27 more cities, including Tianjin, Chengdu, Xi’an, Wuhan and Changsha. To date, XNGP is available for all the XPENG Max trim customers in a total of 52 cities. By early 2024, XNGP will be available in a total of 200 cities across China. XPENG has become the first Chinese automaker to deliver nationwide urban ADAS coverage at such a scale, underscoring a key milestone in the Company’s technology roadmap to drive mass adoption of autonomous driving.

XPENG’s most recent OTA update also featured significant enhancements in a broad range of ADAS functions, bringing XPENG owners a safer, smoother and more comfortable smart driving experience. XNGP is optimized to adapt to different cities’ driving scenarios.

“The inflection point of ADAS technology will come with the achievement of nationwide coverage with low cost, a high level of safety and great customer experience,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “I strongly believe that the demand for ADAS will surge in the next five years, and XPENG will be the preferred Smart EV brand for consumers.”

SOURCE: Xpeng