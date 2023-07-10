XPeng expands international presence, establishing partnership with Freesbe for Israel market

XPeng establishes partnership with Freesbe in Israel, for first-class distribution, sales and service network

XPeng, a leading smart electric vehicle company, announced today that it has reached strategic partnership with Freesbe for Israel Market. Freesbe will develop XPENG’s sales and service network throughout Israel.

XPeng’s partnership with Freesbe marks a major breakthrough for its international expansion, marked the first step for XPENG overseas business outside of Europe.

“We have seen the huge potential of Israel EV market and would like to bring local customers a new level of sophistication with our leading technologies and premium EV products” says Eric Xu, VP International Markets, XPeng. “We believe in Freesbe sharing the same vision and ambition putting customers at the heart and collaborate comprehensively”.

Freesbe is a listed company in Israel and one of the largest car dealer groups in Israel. It represents Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, DACIA and other brands. Its lease4u is one of the largest leasing companies in Israel.

Freesbe’s high customer satisfaction track record and comprehensive network will enable XPeng roll out rapidly in local EV market.

Mr. Issac Weitz, CEO, Freesbe: “Freesbe is proud and excited to launch the partnership with XPeng. XPeng outstanding products and vision altogether with Freesbe leadership and powerful infrastructure will lead the way for a powerful winning role in the Israeli premium EV growing market”

This partnership will forge a win-win collaboration. Through the partnership, Freesbe will capture opportunities in progressive EV transition of Israel market. The customers will benefit from a more intuitive and enjoyable EV experience, the access to Freesbe’s well-established distribution network, and service efficiency and quality standards of both offline and remote diagnosis and OTA updates.

XPeng has aspirations to become a leading player in the smart EV sector. We believe technology is the main driver of global EV transition. Israel is at the forefront of it and XPENG strongly support the carbon neutral strategy and would like to accelerate electrification there.

XPeng has long-term committment for international market and is dedicated to developing products addressing local customer needs and bringing leading technologies and high quality to global customers.

SOURCE: XPeng