Xpeng appoints Modus Group as exclusive partner in the Baltics

Sales of Flagship G9 and Smart Coupe SUV G6 Models to Begin in Q3 2025

Xpeng, a leading global smart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer driven by innovation and advanced AI technology, has officially appointed Modus Group as its exclusive distribution and import partner for the Baltic States: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. This strategic partnership marks Xpeng’s entry into the Baltic market, with sales scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Xpeng and Modus Group are united by a shared vision: to offer cutting-edge, sustainable mobility that meets the evolving needs of today’s drivers—while paving the way toward a smarter, greener future.

As part of the launch, Xpeng will introduce two of its most advanced and sought-after models to Baltic consumers: the Xpeng G9 flagship SUV and the Xpeng G6 ultra-smart coupe SUV—both of which have earned the prestigious Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating, underscoring the brand’s unwavering commitment to safety, quality and technology. Xpeng showrooms and after sales outlets will be installed in every Baltic country.

A Strategic collaboration for the future of mobility

“Expansion into the Baltics is an important milestone in Xpeng’s European growth journey,” said Elvis Chen, General Manager, Nordics Operation at Xpeng. “We believe our state-of-the-art electric vehicles will resonate strongly with customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Modus Group’s deep-rooted presence and strong reputation in the region make them an ideal partner to bring Xpeng’s unique combination of technology, design, and performance to the Baltic market.”

Founded in 2014, Xpeng is recognized as one of the fastest-growing EV manufacturers in the world, with more than 700,000 smart EV’s sold globally. The company’s DNA is centered on cutting-edge innovation and its mission to shape the future of mobility. By the end of 2025, Xpeng will have a presence in over 60 countries.

Modus Group: A proven track record in automotive excellence

With over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Modus Group has established itself as a leader across the Baltics, representing 17 automotive and motorcycle brands and consistently delivering high customer satisfaction.

“Xpeng is not just an EV manufacturer – it’s a technology company redefining modern mobility,” said Gytis Mickus, CEO of Modus Group. “Since our first discussions in 2019, we have seen the immense potential of Xpeng’s products and philosophy. This partnership perfectly aligns with our strategy to offer forward-thinking, sustainable solutions to our customers in the Baltics.”

Xpeng vehicles: innovation, safety, and luxury

Xpeng’s models stand out for their next-generation architecture, premium materials, and smart systems. Besides the striking design, prominent safety features Xpeng stands out with SEPA 2.0 Smart Electric Platform Architecture. The brand enables 800V fast-charging technology delivering 120 km of range in just 5 minutes. CTB (Cell-to-Body) Battery Integration: Increases chassis strength, reduces weight, and maximizes space. High-End Tech: with smart features updated regularly via free Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Superior Electric Range Range: Up to 576 km WLTP. And Peace of Mind: All Xpeng vehicles come with a 5+ 2-year warranty.

Committed to Europe

Xpeng is committed to Europe. Since entering the European car market in Norway in 2021, Xpeng has introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Iceland, Spain, Portugal, the UK, Ireland, Poland, soon also in Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and in Estland, Latvia and Lithuania with plans for more expansion.

SOURCE: Xpeng