Xpeng appoints Inchcape as its distributor and strategic partner for Poland

Sales will start in the second quarter of 2025

Xpeng, a leading Chinese born high-tech and automotive company, appoints Inchcape as distributor and strategic partner for Poland. Inchcape, a global leader in automotive distribution, is responsible for the importation and distribution of Xpeng-vehicles in Poland. Sales are set to commence in the second quarter of 2025. Xpeng has successfully launched three vehicles in Europe – the sleek P7 sedan, the popular G9 flagship SUV, and the ultra-smart G6 coupe SUV – each of which has earned the prestigious Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating. All models will all be available in Poland in cooperation with Inchcape.

Xpeng is a young and dynamic company that has a unique Hi-Tech DNA. Founded in 2014 with the first cars manufactured in 2018, Xpeng has made name as the fastest growing car company in the world. Xpeng has manufactured and sold more than 620,000 smart EV’s. At the end of 2025 Xpeng will be available in more than 60 countries. Xpeng’s DNA resolutely built around technology, inspires it to contribute to the future of mobility.

Poland is the largest market for Xpeng in Central and Eastern Europe

Poland represents a strategic market for Xpeng’s European expansion, with the company confident that its offering will generate significant interest, mirroring its success in other European countries. “Our brand launch and our partnership with Inchcape strengthen Xpeng’s European ambitions,” says Alex Tang, Head of International Division of Sales and Service at Xpeng. “We are excited to introduce consumers in Poland to a new standard in electric mobility, combining Xpeng’s innovative technology with exceptional design to deliver an unparalleled experience that meets the demands of today’s drivers.”

Poland is important for Xpeng. It stands out in Central and Eastern Europe for its large population, expansive territory, and growing electric vehicle market. While the demand for electric vehicles is still developing, it presents significant growth opportunities. “Poland is the largest market for us in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the past 25 years, it has experienced sustained economic growth, making it one of the fastest-growing economies on the continent. These factors position Poland as an ideal market for cutting-edge automotive technology and sustainable mobility solutions. We firmly believe that our vehicles will resonate with Polish consumers, offering unparalleled quality, technological advancement, and an exceptional driving experience”, says Tang.

Partnership with Inchcape

The appointment of Inchcape as Xpeng’s exclusive distribution partner represents a critical component of the company’s strategic entry into the Polish market. With decades of expertise in the automotive sector, Inchcape will ensure seamless customer service and nationwide vehicle availability. “The start of cooperation with Xpeng brand and its introduction to the Polish market is a huge step for Inchcape towards the future of automotive, where innovation and sustainability play a key role. Xpeng, as a leader in the electric vehicle sector, offers not only modern technologies but also excellent quality and safety. We are excited to develop this brand in Poland, providing our customers with access to advanced solutions that shape the future of electric mobility, offering industry-leading vehicles, service, and customer relations.” says Witold Wcislo, Managing Director, Inchcape Poland.

Xpeng: Innovation, quality, and performance

Xpeng-vehicles are distinguished by their advanced technology, exceptional craftsmanship, and outstanding performance, catering to a broad spectrum of customer needs.

Technological Innovation: Xpeng’s SEPA 2.0 (Smart Electric Platform Architecture) is an advanced EV development framework designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency, reduce software adaptation costs, and maximize charging capabilities through 800V fast-charging technology with 120 extra kilometers in just 5 minutes charging.

l Xpeng’s CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology integrates the battery directly into the vehicle’s body structure, improving chassis rigidity, optimizing interior space, and reducing overall vehicle weight.

l High Quality: Xpeng interiors are finished with premium materials, while the intelligent system is powered by high-performance NVIDIA Orin X processors.

Worry free electric driving is something customers desire. The Xpeng comes with a 5 Year Warranty, free Over the Air Updates (OTA) and compromised electric range: The Xpeng P7 range is 576 km, the Xpeng G9 come up to 570 in just one charge and the G6 has a range up to 570 km, all according to WLTP cycle. The G9 Flagship SUV features an XOpera audio system with 22 high-fidelity speakers, delivering an immersive 5D surround sound experience. Performance Excellence: The Xpeng P7 AWD variant delivers 473 hp, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. The Xpeng G9 Performance AWD model boasts 551 hp, reaching 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds and the XPENG G6 smart coupe SUV provides a maximum of 476 hp, accelerating in 4,0 seconds to 100 km/u.

Xpeng is committed to Europe. Since entering the European car market in Norway in 2021, Xpeng has introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and soon also in Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland with plans for more expansion.

SOURCE: Xpeng