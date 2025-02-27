Xpeng appoints Hedin Mobility Group as distributor and importer for Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Xpeng, a leading high-tech smart mobility company, announces its arrival on the car market in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Xpeng, a leading high-tech smart mobility company, announces its arrival on the car market in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The company has entered into an agreement with Hedin Mobility Group regarding the import and distribution rights for Xpeng in both countries as well as sales of vehicles, aftermarket services, and spare parts. Sales will start in the markets in the second quarter of 2025.

The introduction of Xpeng in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia marks another milestone for XPENG in Europe. “Our brand launch and our partnership with Hedin Mobility Group bolster Xpeng’s European ambitions,” says Alex Tang, Head of International Division of Sales and Service at Xpeng. “We are excited to introduce consumers in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to a new standard in electric mobility, combining Xpeng’s innovative technology with exceptional design to deliver an unparalleled experience that meets the demands of today’s drivers.”

Strong market presence in Central Europe

With the start of sales in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and in Slovakia, Xpeng is strengthening its market presence in Central Europe.

Xpeng becomes Hedin Mobility Group’s fourteenth distribution brand, which means that Hedin Mobility Group further strengthens its position as a leading European distributor. The strategic partnership with Xpeng also underscores Hedin Mobility Group’s strong commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions in the European markets where the company operates. Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe’s largest mobility providers, with more than 12,500 employees and operations in 14 countries. In 2023, the Group sold more than 218,000 vehicles.

“We are proud to take our collaboration with Xpeng to the next level. We are also distributor for Xpeng in Switzerland and a retailer for the brand in Belgium and Luxembourg. Innovation, sustainability, and smart technology are some of Xpeng’s hallmarks, and this aligns perfectly with our ambition to offer our customers not just a car but an advanced driving experience. Together with Xpeng, we are determined to contribute to a greener vehicle fleet”, comments Anders Hedin, CEO of Hedin Mobility Group.

SOURCE: Xpeng