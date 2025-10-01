Xpeng announces vehicle delivery results for September and third quarter 2025

41,581 vehicles delivered in September, up 95% YoY and 10% MoM

XPeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for September and the third quarter 2025.

In September 2025, Xpeng delivered a record 41,581 Smart EVs, a 95% year-over-year increase and up 10% over the prior month, exceeding the 40,000 monthly deliveries milestone. For the third quarter of 2025, Xpeng delivered 116,007 Smart EVs, a 149% year-over-year increase. Cumulative deliveries for the first nine months of 2025 reached 313,196 units, representing a 218% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

In September, the 10,000th New Xpeng P7 officially rolled off the production line, making Xpeng P7 the fastest model in the Company’s lineup to achieve 40 JPH (jobs per hour) on a new production line.

Xpeng was also awarded the highest MSCI ESG Rating of AAA for the third consecutive year in September, maintaining its leading position in the global automotive industry.

In September, XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 83% in urban driving. The Company has rolled out its VLA-powered XNGP with door-to-door full scenario ADAS capabilities, starting with the New Xpeng P7 and G7 Ultra models.

SOURCE: Xpeng