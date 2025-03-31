XPeng announces vehicle delivery results for March and first quarter 2025

Delivers 33,205 units in March, up 268% YoY

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for March and first quarter of 2025.

In March, XPeng delivered 33,205 Smart EVs, marking a 268% increase year-over-year, surpassing 30,000 units for the fifth consecutive month. For the first quarter of 2025, XPeng delivered 94,008 Smart EVs, representing a 331% increase compared to the same period last year.

On March 13, 2025, at its Spring 2025 Launch conference, XPeng launched 2025 versions of the XPeng G6 and XPeng G9. Both upgraded versions come standard with 5C AI batteries and Turing AI-powered smart driving features across all trims.

In March 2025, XNGP’s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the same time, XPeng expanded its global presence by entering the Indonesian market.

SOURCE: XPeng