Xpeng announces vehicle delivery results for July 2025

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for July 2025.

XPENG achieved a new record monthly deliveries of 36,717 Smart EVs in July, representing a year-over-year increase of 229% and marking the Company’s ninth consecutive month surpassing 30,000 deliveries. This brings the Company’s cumulative total deliveries to over 800,000 units as of July 2025. In the first seven months of 2025, XPENG delivered 233,906 Smart EVs, a 270% increase compared with the same period last year.

In mid-July, XPENG launched the 2025 versions of XPENG G6 and G9 in European markets and announced the XPENG P7+’s upcoming launch in Europe, bolstering XPENG’s robust growth trajectory in this region. With the XPENG brand entering the UK, Italy, Ireland and other new markets in the first half of 2025, XPENG has now established a presence across 46 countries and regions worldwide.

XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 86% in urban driving in July 2025. XPENG recently rolled out the latest version of Tianji XOS, introducing its human-AI co-pilot experience, customized self-parking feature, enhanced AEB and more.

