Xpeng announces vehicle delivery results for August 2025

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for August 2025.

In August, Xpeng delivered 37,709 Smart EVs, a 169% year-over-year increase and up 3% over the prior month, setting a new record for monthly deliveries. Deliveries for the first eight months of 2025 reached 271,615 units, marking a 252% increase compared with the same period last year.

On August 27, the Company officially launched the all-new Xpeng P7 model, with nationwide deliveries commencing on August 28.

In August 2025, XNGP achieved an urban driving monthly active user penetration rate of 85%. Since its introduction, the human-AI co-pilot feature has been well-received and widely embraced by users.

