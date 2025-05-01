Xpeng announces vehicle delivery results for April 2025

Xpeng Inc., a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2025

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2025.

In April, Xpeng delivered 35,045 Smart EVs, marking a 273% increase year-over-year, surpassing 30,000 units for the six consecutive month. Cumulative deliveries of Xpeng MONA M03 had surpassed 100,000 units. The XPENG P7+ achieved its 50,000th vehicle production milestone in five months since its launch. For the first four months of 2025, XPENG delivered 129,053 Smart EVs, representing a 313% increase compared to the same period last year.

In addition to robust delivery growth, XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 84% in urban driving in April 2025. On April 28, Xpeng officially launched its ADAS Insurance Service in China. Priced at RMB 239 per year, this service offers additional coverage when NGP is in operation and is made available to all XPENG models through partnership with leading insurance providers in China

