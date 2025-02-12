Xpeng announces its official launch in the UK, showcasing smart mobility lineups including world’s first AI-defined vehicle and flying car

Xpeng officially enters the UK, strengthening its global footprint

Xpeng, a Chinese-born global-orientated high-tech automotive company, announces its official entry to the UK and kicks off the pre-sale of its first right-hand drive model. The ultra-smart all-electric mid-size coupe SUV, Xpeng G6, marks a new milestone in one of the world’s biggest automotive and EV markets.

UK a key milestone in Xpeng’s global journey

“Our launch in the UK, in partnership with International Motors Ltd (IML), marks a significant step in Xpeng’s European and global expansion,” said Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of Xpeng. “We are excited to bring a new era of smarter, more sustainable mobility to the UK market and globally. With Xpeng’s cutting-edge proprietary technology – ranging from futuristic design and impressive range to ultra-fast charging – we are confident that our vehicles will resonate with UK consumers, offering exceptional quality, innovation, and an outstanding driving experience.”

The UK is a crucial step in Xpeng’s internationalisation strategy. Not only has it become the largest EV market in Europe in 2024, but it is also one of the most significant right-hand-drive markets worldwide.

IML trusted reputation

With nearly 50 years of experience in vehicle distribution, Xpeng’s official distributor IML brings a trusted reputation and extensive market expertise. Together, Xpeng and IML plan to open 20 dealerships across the UK in 2025, ensuring a strong local presence and a more widespread customer support network.

“We take great pride in partnering with an innovative brand like Xpeng. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of electric mobility by providing market-leading vehicles and services. And we can’t wait to start our exciting journey with Xpeng,” says William Brown, Managing Director of IML, UK.

Xpeng reinforces vision of AI-defined smart mobility

With AI-driven advancements, XPENG aims to offer a more intuitive, safer, and highly customisable driving experience, enhancing convenience and personalisation for users.

At the launch event, Xpeng showcased an impressive lineup of vehicles, offering a glimpse into the future of smart, mufti-dimensional mobility:

Xpeng P7+, the world’s first AI-defined vehicle

Xpeng G6, Ultra Smart Coupe SUV

Xpeng G9, Ultra Intelligent Flagship SUV

Xpeng X9, Ultra Smart Large Seven-seater

eVTOL X2 flying car by XPENG AEROHT, an Xpeng subsidiary and Asia’s largest eVTOL company

As part of its UK debut, Xpeng has opened pre-orders for its highly anticipated G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, with launch prices starting at £39,990 and deliveries to begin in March 2025.

The Xpeng G6, combines high performance, cutting-edge technology, and zero tailpipe emissions, the Xpeng G6 offers 800-volt supercharging and an extended driving range, meeting the evolving needs of UK and European consumers. Its next-generation operating systems and premium features will provide a seamless and integrated driving experience that sets a new benchmark in electric mobility for UK drivers.

Xpeng’s commitment to global markets

Since entering the European market in Norway in 2021, Xpeng has introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, now in the UK and with plans for more expansion.

Founded in 2014, Xpeng has made its name as one of the fastest-growing high-tech automotive companies in the world and has delivered more than 620,000 Smart EVs across the globe.

In January 2025, Xpeng announced two strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, Volkswagen and BP Pulse, to not only create a super-fast charging network but also explore cutting-edge solutions together. This further showcases Xpeng’s technological advancements and its ambition to innovate the mobility experience globally.

At the end of 2025, Xpeng aims to expand its presence in more than 60 countries and regions.

SOURCE: Xpeng