Xos signs endorsement of global MOU with CALSTART advocating for acceleration of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle

Xos, Inc. a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has signed an endorsement of a Global Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) created by CALSTART, a national clean transportation non-profit consortium, advocating for the acceleration of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (“ZE-MHDVs”)

Xos, Inc. a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has signed an endorsement of a Global Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) created by CALSTART, a national clean transportation non-profit consortium, advocating for the acceleration of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (“ZE-MHDVs”).

The Global MOU is part of CALSTART’s Drive to Zero™ program which aims to make zero-emission technology commercially competitive by 2025 and dominant by 2040 in specific vehicle segments and regions. The MOU can be found online here: https://globaldrivetozero.org/site/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Global-MOU-ZE-MHDVs-signed-20-Dec-21.pdf

By endorsing the Global MOU as a medium- and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer, Xos is aligning with the joint ambition for 30% of new MHDVs to be zero-emission by 2030, and 100% by 2040, so as to help facilitate net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We recognize the dire need to transition away from internal combustion engines to to all-electric vehicles, and we remain committed to doing our part in making this happen,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos. “Signing the Global MOU and working with CALSTART is a step in the right direction to enact real change, and we look forward to seeing the impact come to fruition.”

“As a global zero-emission commercial vehicle innovation leader, Xos enables top fleet customers like FedEx Ground to address their climate emissions, lower their fuel and vehicle maintenance costs, and to deliver both a cleaner product and healthier air to their customers,” said Dr. Cristiano Façanha, global director for CALSTART and lead of its Drive to Zero™ program and campaign. “We are honored to count Xos as a private sector leader that is helping to address the climate crisis, while also raising the bar for public sector global action and ambition.”

SOURCE: Xos