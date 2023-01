Mobile app allows fleet owners and operators to manage the health and performance of their battery-electric fleets on the go

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has launched its mobile fleet management application, Xosphere Go™, for customers and authorized Xos dealers to manage their Xos vehicle and chargers on the go. Xosphere Go is available to all owners of Xos battery-electric vehicles and is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

SOURCE: Xos