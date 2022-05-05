Xos, Inc. partners with Thermo King to jointly develop 100% battery-electric refrigerated commercial vehicle prototype

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced a partnership with Thermo King to jointly develop a refrigerated commercial vehicle prototype that is 100% battery-electric

“We’re proud to partner with a leader in transport refrigeration like Thermo King to continue delivering the best possible electric solutions for our end-customers,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos.

The partnership also includes a non-exclusive agreement for Xos to use Thermo King’s refrigeration units on the Xos Hub™ mobile charging station and a non-exclusive agreement for Thermo King to use Xos’ Lyra Series™ battery systems on its all-electric trailer refrigeration unit trucks and trailers.

“Thermo King is committed to delivering our customers a fully electrified portfolio of sustainable solutions for every transport segment of the cold chain by 2025,” said Chris Tanaka, Vice President of Product Management of Thermo King Americas. “Our partnership with Xos, and the valuable insights we will gain from the prototype and field trials will help ensure our solutions meet our customers needs.”

