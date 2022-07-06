Xos, Inc. delivers 58 100% battery-electric stepvans to Merchants Fleet

Vehicles to be delivered to three locations within Merchants Fleet’s nationwide network

Xos, Inc., a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today announced the delivery of 58 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans to three locations for Merchants Fleet, a high-growth fleet management company, during the second quarter of 2022. The three locations include San Diego, Calif., North Highlands, Calif., and Hooksett, N.H.

“We are pleased to continue delivering vehicles to Merchants Fleet and supporting the growth of their EV portfolio,” said Jessica Savage, Head of Distribution at Xos.

“Fleet electrification is extremely important to us at Merchants,” said Hari Nayar, Vice President of Fleet Electrification and Sustainability at Merchants Fleet. “In 2021, we announced our $2.5 billion commitment to electrifying our fleet and the reservations and orders of 40,000 electric vehicles to achieve our goal of having 50% of our Mobility fleet electric by 2025 and 50% of our clients’ fleets electric by 2030. Partnering with innovative OEMs like Xos helps us to reach this important goal.”

