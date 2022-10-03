Xos delivers 65 vehicles to Merchants Fleet in Q3 2022

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has delivered 65 of its 100% battery-electric stepvan to return customer Merchants Fleet

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has delivered 65 of its 100% battery-electric stepvan to return customer Merchants Fleet. The vehicles have been split between Antioch in Northern California and Alhambra in Southern California. This brings the total number of Xos stepvans delivered to Merchants Fleet to 123.

“Merchants Fleet has continued to push the envelope in fleet electrification and serves as a role model for the industry,” said Jessica Savage, Head of Distribution at Xos. “We’ve enjoyed partnering with them over the past several years to electrify their fleet and help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

In 2021, Merchants committed $2.5 billion to electric vehicles (EVs), and client EV fleets drove over 5.2 million miles, thereby preventing an estimated 1,400 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Looking ahead, Merchants plans to electrify 50% of its mobility portfolio by 2025 and electrify 50% of its fleet portfolio by 2030.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Xos as we move closer to achieving our electrification and sustainability goals,” said Hari Nayar, Vice President of Fleet Electrification and Sustainability at Merchants Fleet.

