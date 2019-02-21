XMOBA receives the ‘Pure Digital’ award

XMOBA, SEAT’s independent company which identifies, tests, commercialises and invests in new smart mobility solutions, has been recognised with the Pure Digital award at the second edition of the Digital Talent Awards, promoted by Accenture and El Economista.

XMOBA Ventures executive director Arantxa Alonso accepted the award at an event held in Madrid’s Matadero Auditorium attended by Community of Madrid cabinet minister of Economy, Employment and Inland Revenue Engracia Hidalgo; Accenture España President Juan Pedro Moreno; and el Economista director Amador G Ayora. Also in attendance were jury members Irene Cano, Facebook Country Manager Iberia; Microsoft President Pilar López and ISDI President Javier Rodríguez Zapatero.

Alonso stated that “receiving this acknowledgement in our first year of operation is a great incentive for XMOBA and encourages us to continue working to promote mobility solutions that adapt to public needs, with the goal of simplifying mobility in cities.”

Recognising commitment to digital leadership

Promoted by Accenture Strategy and El Economista, the awards aim to identify, assess and recognise the most prominent initiatives being developed by companies with regard to digital transformation. In this context, the jury found that after only one year of operation, XMOBA has become a benchmark player in the mobility sector and digital transformation and is able to adapt and offer smart mobility solutions.

Initiatives such as Justmoove, the single platform aimed at integrating all available mobility services and options, or the evolution of Respiro, the carsharing platform purchased by the company in February 2018, have consolidated XMOBA as a company with a separate identity and the ability to generate real solutions to the challenges facing cities.

Present at the Mobile World Congress 2019

The XMOBA team will be present at the MWC 2019 being held in Barcelona to show the evolution of the smart solutions being developed to enhance mobility in cities.

The SEAT stand will be the backdrop for the projects that XMOBA is developing, such as Bus On Demand, which seeks to improve the efficiency of public transport with a service that adapts to user needs; and a commitment to ride-sharing, which enables users who usually drive to work to connect and share the commute. Developed by SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona, both solutions are entering a second test phase this year and will initially be available in the city of Barcelona.

Furthermore, SEAT is getting ready for the world preview at the MWC of the vehicle that will make the difference in SEAT’s urban micromobility strategy. At the press conference scheduled for Monday 25 February, company President Luca de Meo will be on hand for the global reveal of the concept car that has been developed as the optimum solution for mobility services platforms.

SOURCE: Seat