XING Mobility and PEWC unveil breakthrough hybrid energy storage system integrating immersion-cooled lithium and vanadium flow battery technology

XING Mobility and Pacific Electric Wire & Cable (PEWC) today announce their partnership to develop and promote the next-generation hybrid energy storage system

XING Mobility and Pacific Electric Wire & Cable (PEWC) today announce their partnership to develop and promote the next-generation hybrid energy storage system. This system integrates two cutting-edge battery technologies—vanadium redox flow and immersion-cooled lithium-ion—to deliver a disruptive combination that enhances safety, longevity, and performance. The hybrid solution provides long-duration energy storage and high-power responsiveness across a broad range of critical applications, including AI data centers, smart grid infrastructure, and renewable energy storage.

Technology fusion: a new benchmark in safety and performance

At the core of the hybrid system is the integration of PEWC’s vanadium redox flow battery—renowned for its water-based, non-flammable electrolyte and lifespan exceeding 20 years—with XING Mobility’s proprietary immersion-cooled lithium-ion battery platform. XING’s system offers advanced thermal management and a built-in active safety mechanism that prevents thermal runaway, ensuring consistent high-power performance in even the most extreme environments.

By merging these two complementary chemistries, the system bridges the gap between long-duration energy storage and rapid power delivery. This fusion delivers a resilient, scalable solution ideally suited to today’s fast-evolving energy demands.

“This marks a breakthrough in energy storage technology,” said Royce Hong, Founder & CEO of XING Mobility. “By uniting two of the safest and forward-looking battery chemistries, we’re delivering a future-ready system that meets the complexity of modern energy demands with safety, flexibility, and efficiency.”

The two companies will begin with a demonstration project in Taiwan to validate the system’s performance across real-world energy scenarios. The initiative aims to address grid stability, accelerate EV infrastructure rollout, reinforce data center resilience, and strengthen renewable energy integration.

SOURCE: XING Mobility