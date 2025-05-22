Xiaomi YU7 officially launches — High-performance luxury SUV leads the way with advanced technology

Today, Xiaomi EV unveiled its first SUV, Xiaomi YU7 ("YU" pronounced /ü/ or [y˥˩] in IPA), a name derived from the Chinese term "御风而行“ that symbolizes "riding the wind"

Today, Xiaomi EV unveiled its first SUV, Xiaomi YU7 (“YU” pronounced /ü/ or [y˥˩] in IPA), a name derived from the Chinese term “御风而行“ that symbolizes “riding the wind”. Positioned as a high-performance luxury SUV, Xiaomi YU7 targets independent, confident, and dynamic elites. Far from being simply a taller version of Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi YU7 represents a completely reimagined SUV from the ground up. While Xiaomi YU7 shares the same evolutionary design language as Xiaomi SU7, it stands out with its own bold identity — blending elegant styling, high performance, and premium comfort with generous interior space. Beyond that, it integrates cutting-edge intelligent technology, delivering an entirely refreshed experience in design, cabin comfort, safety, and smart capabilities. Xiaomi YU7 exudes an irreplaceable charm that sets it apart in its class.

Family design language continued — elegant luxury at first glance

As Xiaomi EV’s second model and first SUV, Xiaomi YU7 inherits the brand’s commitment to “beauty” as a core product gene. While retaining Xiaomi SU7’s family design language and elegant stance, Xiaomi YU7 elevates its luxurious appeal, ensuring it stands out effortlessly in urban landscapes with its extraordinary presence.

Luxury and elegance: beauty begins with proportions

Xiaomi YU7 is a mid-to-large SUV with dimensions of 4999 mm (L) × 1996 mm (W) × 1600 mm (H) and a 3000 mm wheelbase. It upholds the brand’s obsession with proportions, featuring a 3:1 wheel-to-body ratio, 2.1:1 wheel-to-height ratio, and 1.25:1 width-to-height ratio, embodying the classic low-slung posture of high-performance SUVs. Key luxury elements include a 1:3 ultra-sleek head-to-body ratio and 680 mm long L113 (distance from the front wheel center to the brake pedal), a hallmark of automotive luxury refined over a century. After months of optimization, the 3.11 ㎡ clamshell aluminum hood (1960×1587 mm), the largest in mass-produced vehicles, is seamlessly integrated with the body. Beneath it lies a 141 L electric front trunk supporting at most 8 opening modes. Optional 275 mm rear wide tires with sporty wheel arches enhance the high-performance aesthetic.

Beyond its well-proportioned silhouette, Xiaomi YU7’s family design aesthetic manifests in numerous meticulous details. The model revamps the signature “waterdrop headlights” from Xiaomi SU7 with an innovative hollowed-out design. The upper section of Xiaomi YU7’s headlights incorporates an open design with air channels linked to the front hood vents — a feature unmatched in its class. This engineering marvel sharpens the overall visual aggression and enhances illumination with 180° ultra-wide-angle lighting.

Xiaomi YU7’s halo taillight undergoes an equally striking evolution while preserving the brand’s distinctive design language. The redesigned clusters achieve a cleaner, more sculpted appearance with immediate visual recognition. Unlike Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi YU7’s taillight features downward-angled corners that accentuate the SUV’s commanding posture, creating a more muscular rear profile. Most notably, Xiaomi has implemented premium ultra-red lighting (wavelengths >632 nm) — a hallmark of luxury vehicles — delivering unmatched nighttime visibility that ensures Xiaomi YU7 makes a dramatic statement in traffic.

Xiaomi YU7 introduces an all-new electric-flush door handle system, showcasing remarkable engineering ingenuity. Whether stationary or in motion, the handles remain seamlessly recessed, maintaining perfect alignment with the body contours to enhance aesthetics and reduce aerodynamic drag. The infotainment system includes an “Auto-Flush Door Handle” function that, when enabled, automatically extends the handles as users approach with keys, eliminating manual operation. Enhanced by ambient lighting, this system improves convenience and elevates the entry experience. The handles smoothly retract after boarding, completing an effortlessly elegant process combining sophisticated functionality and intuitive user-friendliness.

Regarding aerodynamics, Xiaomi YU7 inherits Xiaomi SU7’s advanced multi-duct architecture in aerodynamic engineering, incorporating 10 through-flow air channels and 19 optimized vents to manage airflow precisely. The hollowed spoiler underwent numerous design iterations, achieving a 10 counts drag reduction. The active grille system features 100 automatically adjustable louvers, contributing an 18 counts improvement. The clamshell aluminum hood employs a seamless unibody construction that reduces drag by 2 counts. Through these meticulous optimizations across 40+ airflow refinement zones, Xiaomi YU7 achieves an exceptional drag coefficient of Cd 0.245 — a 59 km CLTC range improvement over pre-optimization figures, establishing class-leading range among sports SUVs.

Three vibrant launch colors infused with vitality

Xiaomi YU7 introduces three nature-inspired paint finishes, each brimming with life: Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange.

The standout Emerald Green is an exceptionally rare, high-saturation hue typically reserved for premium sports cars. Inspired by Colombian emeralds, this finish replicates the gemstone’s luxurious essence through an intricate dual-layer paint system that employs three specialized tint reservoirs — far surpassing the single reservoir of conventional paints. The process begins with a yellow-green metallic base coat, infused with ultra-fine aluminum flakes (roughly 1/5 the diameter of a human hair) to emulate the emerald’s deep chromatic richness. Above this, a translucent pearl coat is layered to mimic the gem’s light-refracting dynamism. A custom pearl-metallic blend is sprayed exclusively on inner panels for even concealed surfaces to radiate depth. When paired with Xiaomi YU7’s sculpted bodywork, this Emerald Green finish creates mesmerizing, light-responsive color shifts that exude sophistication.

Titanium Silver employs coarser aluminum flakes strategically aligned to maximize brilliance. The finish amplifies the contrast between cool shadows and warm highlights, embodying Xiaomi YU7’s “high-performance luxury” character through a fusion of speed, strength, and opulence.

Lava Orange, carried over from Xiaomi SU7, utilizes a dual-coat process for dramatic tonal transformations. Under backlighting, the first solid-orange layer delivers vibrant warmth, while direct light reveals the second layer’s dazzling metallic-pearl brilliance. The SUV’s elegantly contoured surfaces enhance this effect, ensuring unique visual drama from every angle.

One space, three experiences: technology, luxury, and comfort in perfect harmony

The striking exterior design, far from ordinary, sets higher standards for the interior: delivering ample comfort and tech-infused luxury while maintaining the car’s radical proportions — this was the core challenge of Xiaomi YU7’s cabin design.

This vision comes to life through our “Dual-Zone Surround Luxury Cabin” philosophy, which masterfully blends three core experiences into one harmonious space. The industry’s first mass-produced Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display leads this innovation, whose revolutionary interface sets new benchmarks for visual sophistication and luxurious technological excellence. Defying sports-SUV conventions, the cabin achieves both spaciousness and openness through ultimate space design. Xiaomi YU7 achieves an unexpectedly spacious cabin through ingenious design. Xiaomi YU7 also leads its segment in functional configurations, featuring dual zero-gravity front seats and power-adjustable rear seats to ensure a supremely comfortable seating experience. In its details, Xiaomi YU7’s cabin showcases both exquisite luxury and eco-conscious materials, with 100% soft-touch surfaces throughout high-contact areas — every surface you touch feels plush and premium. It has earned the OEKO-TEX Class 1 international certification, guaranteeing hypoallergenic safety for infants and highly allergy-sensitive individuals. The seats are upholstered in Nappa leather with a finely pebbled rock-grain texture, delivering an exceptionally refined and sophisticated tactile experience.

Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display: Crafting an immersive “Aircraft Cockpit” experience

Xiaomi YU7 elevates in-cabin technology to aviation-like sophistication through its revolutionary display system. Building upon Xiaomi SU7’s existing 16.1-inch central touchscreen and dual rear entertainment displays, Xiaomi YU7 introduces two groundbreaking innovations: Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display and a remote control panel, redefining what’s possible in automotive interfaces.

At the heart of this transformation is Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display — far more than a conventional screen, it represents an advanced viewing platform that merges cutting-edge display technology with intelligent interaction capabilities. Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display employs a sophisticated triple Mini LED screen array utilizing “Panoramic Curved Projection Technology” to project comprehensive information onto the lower windshield area seamlessly. This technological marvel delivers an expansive 1.1-meter ultra-wide display with pro retina-level 108 PPD resolution and exceptional 1,200 nits peak brightness. The system combines an ultra-black coating with distortion-correction algorithms to deliver <1% reflectance (SCE), <0.01% light transmittance, and <1% distortion. These innovations eliminate glare and ghosting while ensuring perfect legibility in direct sunlight.

Designed for personalized usability, Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display intelligently adapts to different user scenarios. Drivers benefit from optimally positioned speed and navigation projections within their natural sightlines, while front passengers can customize their entertainment experience with placement-adjustable music interfaces featuring real-time lyrics. During maneuvers, the system dynamically displays turn-by-turn guidance in the driver’s most comfortable viewing zone. When driver assistance systems are engaged, they automatically switch to Simulate Reality road mapping, giving you more information about real-time traffic conditions. When selecting different drive modes, Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display provides synchronized visualizations of powertrain and air suspension adjustments, giving drivers a comprehensive understanding of their vehicle’s configuration. The interface offers five modular information categories — instrument readouts, media controls, time zones, weather updates, and navigation — all freely configurable to individual preferences.

Complementing this advanced front display, Xiaomi YU7 features a remote control panel that puts car control, navigation, and entertainment management at passengers’ fingertips. Together, these systems create a seamlessly connected, intelligent cabin environment that anticipates and adapts to every occupant’s needs, establishing new benchmarks for automotive human-machine interaction.

Executive-grade cabin space redefined

Xiaomi YU7 masterfully blends dynamic styling with exceptional interior spaciousness, achieving remarkable space efficiency through innovative engineering. Designed using an 188 cm anthropometric model, the cabin offers generous accommodations with 100 mm front headroom, 77 mm rear headroom, and 73 mm rear legroom, surpassing competitors in similar segments. This impressive vertical space optimization stems from Xiaomi’s advanced CTB integrated battery technology and reduced floor thickness, creating an airy, unobstructed environment for all occupants. Xiaomi YU7 delivers outstanding practicality with 1,970 L total storage capacity, including a 141 L front trunk and 678 L main cargo area that expands to 1,758 L with the rear seats folded. Clever storage design provides an additional 71 L of interior storage compartments. This translates to ample space for family adventures in real-world use — the front trunk comfortably fits a 24-inch suitcase. At the same time, the rear area accommodates three more 24-inch suitcases along with multiple backpacks and travel essentials. 、

Dual-zone luxury cabin

Xiaomi YU7’s interior features a clean, unobstructed view. The front dashboard adopts a layered design, highly integrating airbags, screens, and hidden air vents. The layout is meticulously optimized to create a slim dashboard that sits lower and further forward, reducing traditional SUV dashboards’ bulky, oppressive feel. This enhances the sporty vibe while improving the sense of spaciousness. Additionally, the roof comes standard with a 1.7 ㎡ panoramic sunroof, offering a bright and expansive view.

Xiaomi YU7 offers three interior shades for color options: Pine Gray in a light tone, and Coral Orange and Twilight Blue in deeper hues. Every high-contact surface features 100% soft-touch padding with OEKO-TEX® Class 1 certification — meeting stringent safety standards for infant contact. The Nappa leather-wrapped seats boast a delicately pebbled grain texture for premium tactile comfort.

Regarding seating, Xiaomi YU7 features dual zero-gravity front seats for both driver and passenger, offering one-touch reclining and a 10-point massage that targets key acupressure points at the back of the body. The driver’s zero-gravity seat incorporates a 12-layer structure, balancing support and enveloping comfort. The pressure-relieving foam ensures plush comfort on short trips, while the high-density memory foam provides firm support for fatigue-free long journeys. The rear seats have 135° luxury recliners, enabling smooth electric adjustment between a 100° upright and a 135° lounge position.

Pro Experience at the Entry Level! Starting at 835 km of Range, the Powerful Chassis Combines Sportiness and Comfort

Xiaomi EV’s self-developed “three core electric technologies” (electric motor, power battery, motor control unit) have earned strong user acclaim. Whether delivering peak performance or precise energy efficiency control, all these prove that Xiaomi EV currently possesses the industry’s top electric drive, power battery, and thermal management technologies. With Xiaomi YU7, these three core electric technologies have evolved even further.

Comprehensive evolution: Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus

Regarding performance, Xiaomi YU7 has a maximum horsepower of 690 PS, a peak power of 508 kW, a 0-100 acceleration time of 3.23 seconds, and a 253 km/h top speed. Its power performance completely surpasses competitors, even at a higher price range. Such a powerful performance is powered by the evolved Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus. Conventional engines use a whole section of magnetic steel with a simple structure but high losses. Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus uses segmented magnetic steel technology to cut the whole section into multiple small sections, significantly reducing losses, enhancing engine efficiency, and increasing CLTC range by 4 km. At the same time, with the upgrade of power modules and optimization of topology optimization algorithms, the revolution, torque, and power are all enhanced. The maximum revolution is increased to 22,000 rpm, the peak torque is increased to 528 N·m, and the peak power is increased to 288 kW. The dual-motor four-wheel drive version of Xiaomi YU7 has a maximum horsepower of 690 PS and a peak power of 508 kW, offering very powerful performance.

Powerful chassis system offering both performance and comfort

In addition to the powerful engine, there is also a robust chassis. First of all, regarding braking performance, the shortest braking distance of Xiaomi YU7 from 100 km/h to 0 is 33.9 m, comparable to a premium sports car. At the same time, it has a quadruple braking safety mechanism, which brings more stable and safer braking performance. In addition, when it comes to chassis configuration, Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with higher-specification chassis hardware, including front double wishbone + rear five-link independent suspension, closed double-chamber air spring + continuous damper control, Brembo®️ four-piston fixed calipers, Xiaomi smart chassis, etc., with a turning radius of 5.7 m that can pass three lanes in one go. In particular, continuous damper control accurately matches road conditions, quickly adjusts the damping force, and combines rigidity and flexibility for greater comfort and sportiness. The adjustment range is 10% higher than that of Xiaomi SU7 Max, and the damping bandwidth is larger, covering all road conditions such as winding mountain roads, urban elevated roads, and suburban roads. The closed dual-chamber air springs support 5 levels of height adjustment, with a maximum up and down adjustment range of 75 mm and a maximum ground clearance of 222 mm. At the same time, the air spring stiffness can also be quickly adjusted, with a high and low stiffness difference of over 40%, which makes drivers feel more comfortable while keeping the road feel for them.

Starting at 835km of range making it to achieve pro experience at the entry level

The Xiaomi YU7 comes in three variants — Standard, Pro, and Max — all offering long-range capabilities. The entry-level Standard variant delivers an exceptional 835 km range (CLTC) with its 96.3 kWh battery, making it the longest-range pure electric SUV with a sub-100 kWh battery and the top performer in the mid-to-large-size pure electric SUV category, achieving truly breakthrough range leadership. Notably, the four-wheel-drive configurations — Xiaomi YU7 Pro (96.3 kWh battery) and Max (101.7 kWh battery) — also deliver outstanding CLTC ranges of 760 km and 770 km, respectively, ranking first among four-wheel-drive pure electric SUVs and successfully balancing high performance with long-range capability.

In addition, the entire Xiaomi YU7 series is equipped with an 800V silicon carbide high-voltage platform with a peak voltage of 897V. The maximum charging rate reaches 5.2C, achieving a 10% to 80% charge in 12 minutes and a 620 km charge in 15 minutes, the fastest charging time.

Safety first: Xiaomi YU7’s armor-cage steel-aluminum hybrid body structure undergoing a comprehensive enhancement

Quality and safety are the lifeblood of Xiaomi EV, with safety taking precedence over all aspects of product definition and development. For Xiaomi YU7, safety has once again been established as the top priority throughout the development process.

On Xiaomi YU7, the armor-cage steel-aluminum hybrid framework, which is engineered on the Xiaomi Modena Platform, has been comprehensively upgraded. The front-end collision energy absorption zone now measures 659 mm, resulting in a larger front crumple zone. The rear section of Xiaomi YU7 continues to use the three-piece Xiaomi Hyper Die-Casting Floor from the Xiaomi SU7, delivering exceptional structural strength and withstanding rear collisions at speeds of up to 90 km/h. A 1500 MPa high-strength crossbeam has been added to the underbody, significantly reducing the risk of battery pack damage from road debris, meeting the travel demands of SUV users. The vehicle also features the same bulletproof coating used in Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, offering tear, scratch, and puncture resistance more than 10 times higher than traditional PVC coatings. This provides enhanced protection for the battery cells in incidents such as underbody scrapes, ensuring battery safety.

Notably, Xiaomi YU7 introduces the upgraded application of “2200 MPa Xiaomi Ultra-high strength steel”, a new material co-developed by Xiaomi EV in collaboration with leading domestic technology companies, research institutions, and universities. As the highest-strength hot-formed steel currently in mass production in the automotive industry, it delivers a 40% increase in tensile strength and a 24% improvement in yield strength compared to 1500 MPa hot-formed steel. This material owes much to Xiaomi’s accumulated knowledge and experience in cutting-edge material development over the past few years. Meanwhile, the “2200 MPa Xiaomi Ultra-high strength steel” is developed using Xiaomi’s AI algorithms, which generated over 24 million formulations and conducted over 4,000 rounds of experimental validation.

The “2200 MPa Xiaomi Ultra-high strength steel” is used in multiple areas of the Xiaomi YU7. It is first applied to all four door anti-collision beams. Compared to 1500 MPa beams, the front door’s load-bearing capacity increases by 52.4%, and its energy absorption performance improves by 40.2%. For the rear doors, load-bearing capacity is enhanced by 37.6%, and energy absorption by 25.4%, significantly enhancing passenger protection in side collisions. In addition, Xiaomi YU7 features six hot-formed expansion tubes in the A- and B-pillars, forming an “embedded roll cage” structure in combination with the vehicle body. This design increases the A-pillar’s load-bearing capacity by 35% and the B-pillar’s by 70.5%. It significantly enhances cabin integrity in extreme scenarios such as underride collisions or vehicle rollovers. Xiaomi YU7’s body structure has been comprehensively upgraded with the adoption of advanced materials. High-strength steel and aluminum alloys account for 90.2% of the vehicle’s composition, contributing to an impressive torsional rigidity of 47,610 N·m/deg, which is outstanding among SUVs. Regarding passive safety, Xiaomi YU7 has successfully passed 50+ passive safety development tests, including both standard and above-standard scenarios, fully covering all crash standards under C-NCAP and C-IASI protocols.

An advanced, professional, and highly capable intelligent platform with powerful computing performance

Xiaomi’s EEA “Four-in-One Domain Control Module” powered by a flagship-level, high-performance computing platform

Xiaomi YU7 has also significantly upgraded its Electrical/Electronic Architecture (EEA).

First, Xiaomi YU7 adopts a “Four-in-One Domain Control Module”, integrating the assisted driving domain (ADD) controller, digital cockpit domain (DCD) controller, vehicle central control domain (VCCD), and Telematics Box (T-Box). It consolidates dozens of functional modules, serving as a highly integrated central processing unit. The “Four-in-One Domain Control Module” not only reduces size and weight (cutting the number of controllers by 75%, saving 57% of space, and decreasing component weight from 6.85 kg to 3.6 kg, a 47% reduction), but also achieves energy efficiency optimization across the entire system. The range of the EEA improves by 16 km, with Sentinel Mode alone reducing power consumption by 40%, adding more than 5 km of range.

Second, Xiaomi EEA adopts a high-performance flagship platform. Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with a 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the cockpit chip, delivering a smoother user experience. The vehicle system boots up quickly, apps launch swiftly, and touch response is highly responsive. The OTA upgrades are also accelerated, completing in as little as 15 minutes — making it one of the fastest in the industry. Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with the next-generation NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™ in-vehicle computing platform for assisted driving, which is built on a 4 nm process and delivers 700 TOPS of computing power. It also features the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture for the first time, providing stronger support for on-device large models and delivering a better assisted driving experience.

Finally, the upgraded Xiaomi EEA brings advanced communication technologies on board. Xiaomi YU7 features an industry-leading dual 5G parallel communication network, a new UWB key, and first-to-launch Wi-Fi 7. With three Bluetooth modules and dual Wi-Fi, the onboard hotspot is 83% faster while offering more IoT interfaces, establishing a more open “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem.

The new-generation Xiaomi EEA has undergone comprehensive and rigorous reliability testing. Its core boards have passed the AEC-Q104 automotive-grade tests, meeting over twice the industry standard for endurance testing. The testing covers over 17 environmental categories and 280 test scenarios.

Full upgraded Xiaomi’s assisted driving hardware configuration, standard configuration for the entire Xiaomi YU7 series

As for assisted driving, Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with the new generation NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™ in-vehicle computing platform, which possesses a powerful 700 TOPS computing power and is a flagship chip specially designed for the era of large models. Additionally, the entire Xiaomi YU7 series is equipped with LiDAR, which can be used to see more accurately in dark environments and identify special obstacles. The detection distance reaches 200 m, and the power consumption is reduced by 55%, a powerful safeguard enhancing safety on the road. At the same time, the entire Xiaomi YU7 series is equipped with 4D millimeter-wave radar, which has increased altitude information compared to 3D millimeter waves, and greatly enhanced resolution and recognition distance. The maximum effective point cloud detective range for identifying a car is 200 m, and for a person, it is 100 m. For example, when following a car, the assisted driving system can enhance detection and warning capabilities when the followed car brakes suddenly. In bad weather, such as rain and fog, the 4D millimeter-wave radar can also better perceive traffic functions that are not visible to the naked eye. In addition, Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with 7 ultra-transparent anti-glare cameras. The lens uses ALD coating technology, and the module adopts COB packaging technology to reduce the reflection of light inside the lens, increase the transmittance, achieve clearer and more transparent image quality, and effectively suppress the visual interference caused by backlight and glare. Including the information above, the entire Xiaomi YU7 series is equipped with a Thor™ chip, 1 LiDAR, 1 4D millimeter-wave radar, 11 high-definition cameras, and 12 ultrasonic radars.

Xiaomi EV Adding Advanced Driving Training, with Multiple Modules Set to Improve Users’ Safe Driving Ability

Regarding driving safety, Xiaomi EV has always advocated “respect for speed, safe driving”. In addition to the driving safety design in software and hardware of its products, Xiaomi EV will continue to conduct elite driving training and add advanced driving training to provide education from theoretical knowledge to practical applications for users, helping them enhance their safe driving capabilities. Xiaomi’s advanced driving training includes straight-line acceleration/braking with emergency lane changes, slalom drills, cornering techniques, and wet surface handling. The modular course designs allow drivers to recognize the vehicle’s operating limits and enhance safety and risk avoidance skills. Xiaomi’s advanced driving training is priced at RMB 1,999.

As a “high-performance luxury SUV”, Xiaomi YU7 combines elegant, dynamic styling with exceptional luxury and spacious comfort. Beyond its striking design, it leads its class in cutting-edge UI interaction, advanced technology, long-range, high-performance, and safety design. Modern elites who enjoy driving and seek spaciousness and a luxurious experience would love Xiaomi YU7. At present, the handcrafted Xiaomi YU7 1:18 alloy car model is available in two finishes: Emerald Green and Titanium Silver, with the standard version priced at RMB 599, the gift box version priced at RMB 799, and the premium version priced at RMB 999. The official sales launch of Xiaomi YU7 is scheduled in July — stay tuned for more information!

SOURCE: Xiaomi