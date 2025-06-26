Xiaomi YU7 Hits the Market Starting at RMB 253,500

Xiaomi today announced the start of official sales of its first SUV, Xiaomi YU7, with a starting price of RMB 253,500. Xiaomi YU7 is positioned as a high-performance luxury SUV that aims to redefine luxury through advanced design, technology, driving experience, and safety — creating an advanced SUV that defies the ordinary

Xiaomi YU7 is available in three versions — Standard, Pro, and Max:

Xiaomi YU7 Standard — ultra-long-range RWD version, priced at RMB 253,500

Xiaomi YU7 Pro — ultra-long-range AWD version, priced at RMB 279,900

Xiaomi YU7 Max — ultra-long-range high-performance AWD version, priced at RMB 329,900

Advanced Design: Extraordinary Both Inside and Out, Built to Last

To be “the right answer for the new era of SUVs”, a design that goes beyond the ordinary to exude a sense of elegance and luxury is key. Xiaomi EV has always been committed to design that stands the test of time — and Xiaomi YU7 perfectly embodies this. Every detail of its exterior and interior design is crafted to create a refined luxury experience for an advanced SUV that defies the ordinary.

Sleek Proportions, Limitless Style

On the exterior, a 3:1 wheelbase-to-body ratio, a 2.1:1 wheel-to-height ratio, and a 1.25:1 width-to-height ratio form the foundation of its attractive visual. These carefully balanced proportions give Xiaomi YU7 the classic low-slung posture of high-performance SUVs. The 1:3 ultra-sleek head-to-body ratio extends the front end, creating a long, sculpted hood that is a hallmark of automotive luxury refined over a century, and provides a generous crumple zone for added safety. Its front impact absorption space reaches 659 mm, raising safety to a higher standard. With its wide-body design and a muscular rear profile, Xiaomi YU7 conveys a distinctly sporty character. Compared to traditional SUVs, these elements give Xiaomi YU7 a sense of proportion, stance, and contours that far surpass its class, making a memorable impression at first glance.

Ever since the launch of Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi EV’s mastery of color has earned widespread praise. Building on that success, the Xiaomi YU7 now offers the most diverse color range in its class — a total of nine vibrant finishes, each with its own distinct character and visual appeal. Four colors have already been revealed — Basalt Gray, Lava Orange, Titanium Silver, and Emerald Green — and this time, five new options add to the variety: Pearl White, Ocean Blue, DuskPurple, Shadow Teal, and Dawn Pink. Together, they deliver a palette ranging from sporty to stylish to luxurious. Pearl White features a subtle, bluish pearlescent sheen that lends a pure, refined quality when it catches the sunlight. The other colors incorporate aluminum and pearl powders, creating a fine metallic sparkle as light plays across their surfaces. Adjusting the size and arrangement of these metallic particles achieves a richly varied visual effect.

When it comes to wheel and tire options, Xiaomi YU7 offers a wider selection designed to meet various needs, featuring three sizes, two finishes, and six designs. For those who prioritize long-range performance, the standard 19-inch Diamond-Cut wheels paired with long-range tires offer great value, enabling the Max version to achieve a CLTC range of 760 km. For drivers who prefer quieter rides, the 20-inch wheels are equipped with sound-absorbing, long-range tiresto reduce road noise. They are available in two versions: Halo wheels painted to match the body color — which deliver up to 760 km CLTC range on the Max version — or sportier Vortex wheels, which allow the Max version to reach up to 750 km CLTC range.

For drivers with more advanced handling requirements, the 21-inch wheels feature a staggered setup with narrower tires at the front and wider tires at the rear, and are available in three designs. Among them, the Phantom wheels come equipped with Xiaomi-exclusive Michelin Primacy 5 Energy tires, which use an optimized carcass structure and tread compound to reduce rolling resistance and improve grip, allowing the Max version to achieve up to 750 km CLTC range. For those pursuing a sportier and more premium driving experience, the 21-inch Floral (Forged) and 21-inch Petal (Forged) wheels are paired with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires with built-in sound insulation, delivering up to 670 km CLTC range on the Max version. Both of these options also feature floating center caps that keep the Xiaomi logo upright as the wheels rotate. Behind the wheels, red or yellow Brembo® four-piston fixed calipers complete the look with a bold, performance-focused accent.

A Luxury Cabin Where Design Meets Functionality

Beyond the exterior, Xiaomi YU7 offers a diverse range of interior options. Four interior color options — the already-revealed Pine Gray, Coral Orange, Twilight Blue, and the newly introduced Ash Gray & Iris Purple Dual-Tone — coordinate with its nine vibrant body colors, allowing for everything from a bold “purple on purple” look to countless other combinations.

In addition to its visual appeal, the cabin offers a truly luxurious touch. Every high-contact surface throughout the cabin is soft-touch, with a total of 17 m² of materials certified to OEKO-TEX® Class 1 international standards — safe enough for direct contact with babies’ skin so that parents can have complete peace of mind. Meanwhile, seats come upholstered in Nappa leather that feels soft yet supportive, providing long-lasting comfort even on long journeys.

In terms of seating, Xiaomi YU7 offers optional dual zero-gravity front seats that recline with the touch of a button and feature a 10-point massage function, allowing the driver to rest without needing to change seats. At the same time, the driver’s zero-gravity seat incorporates a 12-layer comfort system with an ergonomic design that cradles the body for optimal support while perfectly contouring to the natural curves of the spine. The rear seats feature 135° luxury recliners that are heated and adjustable between a 100° upright position and a 135° lounge position. The upgraded rear headrests are thicker and wider, offering better lateral support for an even more comfortable ride.

Even with its low-slung, sporty profile, Xiaomi YU7 still offers spacious, comfortable cabin room. Designed using an 188 cm anthropometric model, the cabin offers generous accommodations with 100 mm front headroom, 77 mm rear headroom, and 73 mm rear legroom. The rear seats also fold flat at the touch of a button, instantly transforming into a 1.8m bed. When it comes to storage, Xiaomi YU7 provides 36 compartments throughout the cabin. The front trunk offers 141 L of space, which comfortably fits a 24-inch suitcase. The rear trunk holds up to 687 L and fits three 24-inch suitcases, three 20-inch suitcases, and two large travel bags with ease, making it easy for a family of four to pack for a trip. Fold the rear seats down, and trunk capacity expands to 1,758 L, offering plenty of room for a full set of camping gear. A spacious 13.7 L password glove box features voice- and password-activated locking for more secure storage of valuables, and comes with a dedicated organizer to keep smaller items neat and easy to access. The rear drawer provides 5.2 L of extra space — perfect for tissues, blankets, toys, and other everyday essentials.

Luxury also means “attention to every detail.” Beneath the center console panel, dual 80 W wireless charging pads feature a concealed vent design that keeps phones charging fast without overheating. Sun visor mirrors on both the driver and front passenger sides offer three-level brightness and color temperature control for a clearer view. The interior rearview mirror features an anti-glare function, and the exterior mirrors come standard with blind-spot monitoring for enhanced safety during driving. On Max versions, the exterior mirrors also feature an anti-glare coating to reduce glare from headlights at night further. A 4.6 L onboard smart fridge fits six standard cans and can cool or warm drinks as needed. The 25-speaker premium sound system supports Dolby Atmos and integrates Xiaomi’s newly developed audio algorithm to ensure every seat enjoys an exceptional listening experience. The cabin’s air conditioning features a gentle, health-focused design with no direct airflow, providing a more comfortable experience. It includes a front air vent spanning 357 mm in width and rear-seat triple air vents that create a soft, surrounding airflow. Combined with a 2.2m² ultra-large SGS Gold-certified HEPA filter, it effectively filters harmful particles for healthier air, while a quick deep-clean mode refreshes cabin air in as little as 35 seconds.

All-New Upgrades in Sound Insulation & Sun Protection

Xiaomi YU7 comes standard with double-laminated glass across all trims — for the windshield, all four doors, and rear quarter windows. The entire vehicle features over 200 noise-control enhancements and more than 120 acoustic materials to block noise from every angle. Its industry-leading airtightness significantly reduces outside noise, surpassing even million-level luxury car models. The Max version takes it a step further with an ultra-quiet cabin — all trims come standard with double-laminated glass for all four doors, reducing wind and other high-frequency noise by 2–3 dB, paired with an acoustically treated panoramic sunroof and over 30 upgraded insulation zones for a hushed interior.

Xiaomi EVs have long been a favorite among female drivers for their exceptional sun protection, and Xiaomi YU7 continues this tradition with SFP100 and PA++++ level UV shielding. The windshield features a triple silver coating, while all four windows come standard with double-laminated sun-protective glass, and the panoramic roof is dual silver-coated for superior heat and UV shielding. The Max version further steps up with a smart-dimming EC panoramic sunroof— switchable at the touch of a button to gradually shade the cabin, delivering even better heat insulation and sun-blocking performance than physical sunshades found in other vehicles.

Advanced driving and handling: peak performance, extended range, and premium comfort

The Fastest Sub-800,000 RMB SUV: 0-100km/h Acceleration, Unmatched by Any Powertrain

As a high-performance luxury SUV, Xiaomi YU7 takes its self-developed “three core electric technologies” (electric motor, power battery, motor control unit) to the next level. The entire lineup is equipped with the upgraded Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus, boosting its maximum revs to 22,000 rpm, peak torque to 528 N·m, and peak power to 288 kW. Xiaomi YU7 Max reaches up to a maximum horsepower of 690 PS, a maximum speed of 253 km/h, and 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 3.23 s (2.98 s excluding one foot rollout), making it the fastest 0–100 km/h acceleration SUV under RMB 800,000.

835 km! The Longest-Range Large All-Electric SUV

Range is a true measure of an electric SUV’s capability — and one of the most important and costly aspects of any EV. The Standard, Pro, and Max versions of the Xiaomi YU7 all deliver impressive extended range. The entry-level Standard version boasts a 835 km CLTC range — the best in the mid-to-large EV SUV class. The AWD versions also reach up to 770 km CLTC range, topping four-wheel-drive EVs in its class, allowing two full weeks of urban commuting or up to 1,000 km of long-distance travel on a single charge.

Xiaomi YU7’s impressive long-range performance is made possible by its advanced electric drive platform. Across all versions, Xiaomi YU7 is equipped with an 800V silicon carbide platform. Supporting ultra-fast charging at up to 5.2C, it achieves 10–80% charge in as little as 12 minutes and can charge up to 620km in 15 minutes.

Third-party fast-charging compatibility is also a key performance indicator for Xiaomi YU7. The system is designed to “charge anywhere,” with compatibility successfully tested across over 99% of the 1.4 million public charging stations currently available in Mainland China. As we advance, Xiaomi will also expand coverage at service areas across more cities and counties.

Premium chassis configuration delivers a million-RMB luxury experience

Xiaomi YU7 features front double wishbone independent suspension and rear five-link independent suspension, dual-chamber closed air springs + high-performance continuously adjustable dampers, Brembo® four-piston fixed calipers, Xiaomi Smart Chassis, and more. Unlike the sportier Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi YU7 strikes a delicate balance between dynamic handling and luxurious comfort. Every version comes standard with Xiaomi Smart Chassis, featuring road preview and adaptive suspension. When a speed bump is detected, the system automatically adjusts the front and rear suspension stiffness to smooth the ride. When entering underground parking garages, the chassis, equipped with air springs, can adjust its height to reduce the risk of scraping. The dual-chamber closed air springs offer a 40% height adjustment range, featuring continuously adjustable dampers for seamless transitions between a sportier and more cushioned feel. On bumpy roads, Xiaomi YU7’s continuous damper control smooths vibrations, minimizing body roll in corners for a poised and stable feel. Every version of Xiaomi YU7 is also equipped with VGR variable steering ratio, delivering agile low-speed handling and stable high-speed control. With a tight 5.7 m turning radius, Xiaomi YU7 can easily make a U-turn across three lanes in one go. Its shortest 100–0 km/h braking distance is 33.9 m — comparable to a sports car — while its 222 mm ground clearance preserves SUV-level capability.

Finally, for those prone to motion sickness, Xiaomi has collaborated with Huashan Hospital and Beijing Tongren Hospital to co-develop a Motion Sickness Relief Mode. After studying heart rate, eye movement, skin conductance, and other responses, Xiaomi YU7’s chassis is precisely tuned to smooth pitch, roll, and bumps. Acceleration feels as stable as a high-speed train, regenerative braking is calibrated to minimize jerkiness, and body roll is further reduced through adaptive suspension. In tests, this reduced the incidence of motion sickness by 51% and delayed its onset by 16%.

Advanced technology: powered by 10 million training clips, featuring fully upgraded “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem

Flagship-Grade Computing Power

The Electrical/Electronic Architecture (EEA) is the heart of any smart vehicle. Xiaomi YU7 features a “Four-in-One Domain Control Module” — the central brain of its Electronic Engine Control (EEC) — that integrates the assisted driving domain (ADD) controller, digital cockpit domain (DCD) controller, vehicle central control domain (VCCD), and Telematics Box (T-Box). It consolidates dozens of functional modules, serving as a highly integrated central processing unit that not only reduces size and weight but also optimizes energy efficiency across the entire system. Beyond that, Xiaomi YU7’s EEA architecture features two key strengths.

First, powerful computing. Assisted driving is supported by the next-generation 4 nm NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™ in-vehicle computing platform, delivering 700 TOPS of processing power, which outperforms two combined Orin X chips.

Second, stability and reliability. The new-generation Xiaomi EEA has undergone comprehensive and rigorous reliability testing, meeting over twice the industry standard for endurance testing. Its core boards have passed the AEC-Q104 automotive-grade tests to verify a lifespan of over 10 years.

Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display with Xiaomi Hyper XiaoAI AI Assistant Onboard

When it comes to the cabin, Xiaomi YU7 features the all-new Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display, which employs a sophisticated triple Mini LED screen array utilizing “Panoramic Curved Projection Technology” to project comprehensive information onto the lower windshield area seamlessly — a visual setup that’s 2–3 times more expensive than a standard HUD. The result is intuitive, with drivers benefiting from optimally positioned speed and navigation projections within their natural field of vision. When turning, blind-spot images are displayed near the side mirrors.

And the interactive features don't stop there. Xiaomi YU7's HyperOS-powered Smart Cabin offers a range of engaging interactions. When in Park mode, mic-free karaoke is at your fingertips. Adding charm to the experience are the animated pet companions — a capybara and an otter — that serve as co-pilots. These virtual pets perk up their ears in reaction to voice prompts directed at the XiaoAi AI Voice Assistant, respond naturally to G-forces during turns, and even play across screens when the passenger calls for XiaoAi, allowing fun interactions for kids onboard.

Xiaomi YU7 features an upgraded Xiaomi Hyper XiaoAi AI Voice Assistant, which now runs on a large AI model with support for multimodal interaction and whole-outside-the-car voice interaction. Featuring four modules and an 8-mic array, 4-voice modules allow for smooth communication with the vehicle even when standing outside. Five-zone voice control means every seat gets its own Hyper XiaoAi AI Voice Assistant, as commands don’t interfere with each other.

“Human X Car X Home” Ecosystem Expands with New Features

The “Human X Car X Home” ecosystem sees a range of upgrades this time round. Dual-thread ports on both sides of the dashboard can provide up to 27W of power for accessories like sports cameras or phones. The cabin features nine magnetic points for accessories such as tissue boxes, glasses cases, and magnetic physical buttons, as well as a newly added magnetic wireless phone mount. Additionally, the rearview mirror base accommodates expansion for a 4K gimbal camera and an AI spatial interaction sensor. The 4K gimbal camera enables real-time monitoring and voice calls, allowing users to check on pets inside the car even when away from the vehicle. The AI spatial interaction sensor supports six hand gestures, allowing for convenient touchless commands, such as switching tracks and taking photos. Useful add-ons don’t stop there. The back of the front seats can hold the latest Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro. The rear roof area features an expandable design, with the roof rail system supporting 100 W output and dual Type-C ports for versatile charging options. The roof rail can be fitted with sliding lights to provide rear-seat illumination, and also support connection to an outdoor projector for camping use. Additionally, the roof rack can be extended to carry bicycles or snowboards, making it ideal for outdoor adventures.

Apple Users Enjoy Premium Experiences in Xiaomi Cars Too

First, the experience for iPhone users is greatly improved, with support for various remote control options. These include support for UWB remote unlocking, as well as remote control options available via Xiaomi EV app widgets on the home screen and through Control Center shortcuts. Additionally, the iPhone’s Action Button can be assigned as a dedicated unlock or lock switch. Real-time vehicle status updates are provided through the Xiaomi EV App’s Alive Status feature, and navigation routes can be sent directly from the phone to the car’s system.

Secondly, the Apple ecosystem experience has been fully enhanced. Apple CarPlay can now be pinned as a desktop widget and supports simultaneous use of CarPlay and in-car apps on the same screen. The car system supports Apple Music for high-quality online streaming, and the Apple Watch can be used to control the vehicle independently. The rear-seat tablet holder also supports expanded use with the iPad.

Standard-equipped with 10-million-clip HAD version, ready upon delivery

Xiaomi EV has spared no effort to perfect assisted driving.

The entire Xiaomi YU7 lineup comes standard with advanced assisted driving hardware, including the new generation NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™ chip with 700 TOPS computing power, LiDAR, 4D millimeter-wave radar, 11 high-definition cameras, and 12 ultrasonic radars. Among these are seven ultra-clear anti-glare cameras equipped with ALD coating technology, effectively reducing glare and backlight interference.

On the software side, all Xiaomi YU7 models come standard with Xiaomi’s end-to-end assisted driving system,powered by 10 million training clips. This system is trained on data from professional drivers. It utilizes multimodal large models to select high-quality driving behaviors, enabling smoother acceleration and deceleration control, as well as a more comfortable driving experience. It offers more accurate obstacle detection, more human-like timing and responses when maneuvering around obstacles, a more profound understanding of road conditions, and more efficient and smoother navigation through intersections. The entire lineup of Xiaomi YU7 will launch with 10 million training clips. Xiaomi is also committed to long-term, deep investment in assisted driving technology, collaborating with Tsinghua University and the University of Hong Kong on forward-looking research and development.

Advanced safety: Top-tier safety features + rigorous safety testing = comprehensive protection

Some industry peers say, “Safety is the greatest luxury.” However, we believe safety is the fundamental prerequisite, the foundation, and the core of everything.

Since its launch, Xiaomi SU7 has achieved top-tier ratings in authoritative safety tests and earned widespread recognition, including being named “Car of the Year” by the media. It received an A rating under the new C-IASI 3G+ standards — the highest rating among sedans so far — and a five-star rating under the updated C-NCAP, achieving a class-leading score. In J.D. Power’s 2025 New Energy Vehicle report, Xiaomi SU7 also ranked first in two key categories within the large pure-electric vehicle segment.

Ultra-High Standard Safety Features

As Xiaomi’s second model, Xiaomi YU7 continues to uphold the “Safety Above All” philosophy with comprehensive safety design. Xiaomi YU7 applies 2200 MPa Xiaomi Ultra-high strength steel — the highest-strength hot-formed steel currently in mass production in the automotive industry — to key areas such as all four-door anti-collision beams and six hot-formed expansion tubes in the A- and B-pillars that form an “embedded roll cage” structure in combination with the vehicle body. This significantly enhances safety in extreme conditions, such as side impacts and rollovers. With this advanced material as its foundation, Xiaomi YU7 features a fully upgraded Armor-Cage Steel-Aluminum Hybrid Body,consisting of 90.2% high-strength steel and aluminum alloy. Torsional stiffness reaches 47,610 N·m/deg, placing it among the top performers in the SUV segment. In terms of passive safety, Xiaomi YU7 is developed to exceptionally high standards — passing more than 50 internal tests that fully cover all crash standards based on C-NCAP and C-IASI protocols. In addition, Xiaomi YU7 has been rigorously developed to protect female occupants across all seating positions, similarly exceeding C-NCAP and C-IASI test standards.

In terms of battery protection, both the lithium iron phosphate and ternary lithium batteries in the Xiaomi YU7 meet ultra-high safety standards, already surpassing China’s 2025 new national battery safety requirements. Additionally, Xiaomi YU7 utilizes the same “bulletproof coating” on the bottom of the battery pack as Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. A 1,500 MPa anti-scratch crossbeam has been added to the underbody, providing enhanced protection for the battery cells under rough and challenging road conditions.

6.49 Million Kilometers of Real-World Road Testing, Exceeding the Highest Safety Standards

Outstanding quality doesn’t only come from high vehicle design standards — but also through rigorous safety and durability testing. Throughout the development of Xiaomi YU7, 653 test vehicles covered a total of 10.62 million kilometers. Road tests alone accounted for 6.49 million kilometers over 539 days, spanning 296 cities — from the scorching 53°C heat of Turpan to the freezing -41°C cold of Heihe, and even the high-altitude 5,380 meters of Tibet’s Ali region. This extensive testing proved Xiaomi YU7’s ability to handle China’s diverse climates and rugged terrain. Numerous third-party tests on safety, efficiency, intelligence, and overall performance were also conducted, all certified by professional organizations.

3,944 km! Xiaomi YU7 Smashes 24-Hour Endurance Challenge Record

Xiaomi’s commitment to “building a great car” means pushing limits. Xiaomi YU7 recently underwent a grueling 24-hour endurance test to push its power, range, charging capabilities, durability, and reliability to the maximum. Inspired by the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans — one of the toughest motorsport events in history with an average finish rate of about 70% — this challenge is especially tough for EVs, which need long range, fast charging, strong performance, and excellent heat management all at once. Under official supervision from the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, Xiaomi YU7 Max test car set a new record, completing 3,944 km in 24 hours. We welcome other brands to join us in this race for better technology and innovation. Healthy competition drives progress — and that means better electric vehicles for everyone.

Pre-orders are now open

Xiaomi YU7 is far from an ordinary, uninspired “boxy” SUV — it is a high-performance luxury SUV that meets the demands of everyday luxury, comfort, and spaciousness. It represents the right answer for the new era of SUVs.

Xiaomi YU7 is now available for pre-order through the Xiaomi EV app or Xiaomi EV WeChat Mini Program.

SOURCE: Xiaomi