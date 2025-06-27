Xiaomi launches YU7 SUV featuring Ambilight’s electrochromic smart dimming sunroof

On June 26, Xiaomi launched the YU7, its first mid-size electric SUV. The high-end YU7 MAX model sets a new benchmark for intelligent mobility, coming standard with the new-generation electrochromic smart dimming sunroof developed by Ambilight, an industry leader in flexible electrochromic technologies

On June 26, Xiaomi launched the YU7, its first mid-size electric SUV. The high-end YU7 MAX model sets a new benchmark for intelligent mobility, coming standard with the new-generation electrochromic smart dimming sunroof developed by Ambilight, an industry leader in flexible electrochromic technologies.

The new-generation black electrochromic sunroof offers seamless, software-driven control of natural light, eliminating the need for physical sunshades or films. In its darkest setting, the sunroof achieves a 99.85% light-blocking rate, delivering near-total solar shading. This ensures superior glare reduction, enhanced thermal insulation, and consistent passenger comfort across varying light conditions, while keeping a cleaner, more minimalist interior aesthetic. It sets a new standard for performance and reliability in automotive-grade smart glass.

Engineered to meet rigorous automotive-grade standards, Ambilight’s electrochromic technology is already in mass production, supporting panoramic and curved-glass applications across roofs and side windows—making it the only company in the world currently capable of delivering this level of scalable, flexible electrochromic glass at volume.

Through this partnership, Ambilight has demonstrated strong supply chain capabilities, fulfilling high-volume production demands with consistency and scale. In May 2025 alone, the company delivered over 10,000 sets of EC automotive dimming products, setting a global production milestone for the smart glass industry.

Xiaomi YU7—backed by its trusted technical brand and expansive market reach—positions electrochromic smart glass for widespread adoption in the mass market. This collaboration signals a broader trend in the automotive sector toward intelligent, user-centric materials that enhance sustainability and comfort without compromising design.

As demand for smart, energy-efficient technologies accelerates across automotive, architecture and electronics, Ambilight is strategically positioned for long-term growth. With a proven track record in high-volume manufacturing, a robust IP portfolio, and expanding international partnerships, the company is unlocking new value in smart electrochromic technologies.

SOURCE: Ambilight