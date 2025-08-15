Xiaomi Factory Rolls Out a New Car Every 76 Seconds

Sci-tech innovation is the core element for developing new quality productive forces. In China today, such productive forces are undergoing robust development, as evidenced by a constant stream of sci-tech innovation achievements.

The video [PRNewsWire link below] offers a close look at Xiaomi’s electric vehicle factory in Beijing, where a new car rolls off the production line every 76 seconds on average. With over 700 robots working in sync, the factory achieves 100 percent automation in key production processes. In this cutting-edge factory, a high degree of automation and intelligence has become the key driver behind its development of new quality productive forces. The factory itself epitomizes the high-quality development of China’snew energy vehicle industry. Watch the video to see it in action.

SOURCE: PRNewsWire