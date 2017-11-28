The XDK from Bosch enables a rapid development of sensor-based IoT solutions

Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions will be presenting numerous innovations and further developments regarding the Cross Domain Development Kit XDK at the SPS IPC trade fair in Nuremberg (November 28-30, 2017). The XDK is a sensor platform which enables the quick and flexible development of prototypes as well as new applications for the (IoT) Internet of Things. The new XDK Live programming language which is being provided by the Eclipse Foundation (www.eclipse.org) as an open source project, simplifies the programming of the IoT kit even further. The company has also implemented the secure connection to the Bosch IoT Cloud. Independent experts have confirmed the high security of the cloud integration. Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions has compiled a range of attractive offers for integrators. The XDK ecosystem will also continue to grow: the partners LEM and Sigfox are presenting new extension modules that underline the acceptance of the XDK in the IoT environment. In a compact box (form factor 60 x 40 x 22 mm), the XDK combines a variety of MEMS sensors (acceleration, rotation rate, magnetic field, humidity, air pressure, temperature, ambient volume, digital light sensor) with a powerful processor for the analysis, processing and transmission of the sensor data. Whether it’s for a Smart Factory, Predictive Maintenance, Monitoring or Retrofitting: The XDK can be deployed universally.

Simplified programming

In addition to the hardware-focused programming, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions has now introduced XDK Live as part of the Eclipse Open Source ecosystem. XDK Live is a new programming language that further simplifies and accelerates the development of IoT solutions. Through its object-oriented approach, the open source software provides an easy access to the eight sensors of the XDK, as well as their data. In-depth hardware knowledge is not required to conduct the programming. The integration into the Eclipse development environment, the clearly structured code and the flat learning curve don’t just make the XDK Live programming language attractive for beginners engaged in IoT development. The full commercial use is also possible without restrictions.

Partners are showing enhancements

Further applications and areas of application enable the creation of new expansion modules from third-party manufacturers: The company LEM, headquartered in Geneva, has developed a smart current sensor for the XDK, which can measure currents from 10 to 125 A contact free. The Sigfox expansion module facilitates the easy utilization of global IoT networks. The range of this module is up to 20 km, which means that even remote systems with a low energy consumption can now be integrated into IoT applications. For applications that require a shorter range, the XDK is able to communicate via Bluetooth LE (max. 40 m) and WiFi (max. 500 m range in the open air) out-of-the-box.

Secure cloud connectivity

Bosch is responding to the widespread security concerns about cloud solutions with an integrated security engineering process that is a component of every product development. In this regard, independent security experts also conducted extensive penetration tests (simulated hacker attacks). They confirm the security degree of the Bosch IoT Cloud, and deem it as suitable for the productive utilization. The XDK is designed as an open IoT solution. In addition to the secure XDK Cloud Connection based on the Bosch IoT Suite, a large number of other cloud services from different providers and communication protocols as well as samples for connections are available.

Shortened Time-to-Market

A simple programming, secure cloud connection and the 24/7 usability of the XDK not only make it perfectly suitable for prototyping, but also perfect for the small series in productive use. “Current studies have shown that over 70 percent of all IoT projects work with fewer than 500 devices. With the XDK, we provide integrators and developers with a universally applicable, sensor-based IoT solution that is easy to scale, and also enables a wide range of applications”, explains Dr. Markus Lang, CEO of Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH. Especially for this target group, BCDS offers the XDK Node. Each one contains 10 XDKs with a pre-assembled mounting plate. Bosch offers comprehensive support for integrators and value-added resellers – from the XDK community to trainings, and all the way up to the dedicated B2B project support.

XDK live at the SPS IPC Drives

Visitors of the SPS IPC Drives will be able to acquire further information about the diverse application areas offered by the XDK for sensor-based IoT projects. Bosch Rexroth (booth 7-450) will focus on the integration of the XDK into industrial automation projects, LEM (booth 3A-400) will present an XDK expansion for measuring amperage.

