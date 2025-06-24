XCharge North America and Gateway Fleets bring advanced EV charging to Southern California’s last-mile logistics

XCharge North America, the North American subsidiary of XCHG Limited and a provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North American electrical grid, has deployed two dual-dispenser GridLink chargers at a newly launched EV charging depot in Riverside, California, developed and operated by Gateway Fleets, the electrification platform purpose-built for last-mile delivery

XCharge North America (“XCharge NA”), the North American subsidiary of XCHG Limited and a provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North American electrical grid, has deployed two dual-dispenser GridLink chargers at a newly launched EV charging depot in Riverside, California, developed and operated by Gateway Fleets, the electrification platform purpose-built for last-mile delivery. The new site, powered by XCharge NA’s technology, provides Gateway customers—including medium-duty fleets and independent FedEx operators—with reliable, cost-effective charging, and also helps accelerate fleet electrification nationwide. This launch comes as Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, recently acquired a controlling stake in Gateway Fleets, on behalf of its clients, to fund an accelerated rollout of EV-ready depot infrastructure.

Despite growing uncertainty around the status of California’s clean energy policies, the state remains committed to advancing the clean vehicle transition and upholding its Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandates. As utilities struggle to meet growing demand for power to support these mandates (100% ZEV by 2040 for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles), many EV charging sites are turning to battery microgrids for quicker, more efficient power without straining the grid. With XCharge NA’s innovative load-management technology integrating energy storage with rapid charging capabilities, GridLink takes in electricity during off-peak hours to avoid peak demand charges and uses 430 kWh of stored energy to charge during the day, reducing overall energy costs.

Gateway is using this battery-integrated solution to deliver more reliable, cost-effective charging for last-mile delivery operators. By combining flat-rate EV leasing with dependable infrastructure, Gateway helps operators lower their monthly costs, avoid peak energy charges, and stay compliant with California’s zero-emission vehicle requirements—without requiring that they own or manage the charging equipment.

“Gateway Fleets was looking for a charging technology provider that understood the operational demands of last-mile delivery and could match the speed, reliability, and scalability required to serve last-mile delivery operators,” explained Bruce Pflaum, CEO and Founder of Gateway Fleets. “We chose to partner with XCharge NA because their solution is easy to operate, dependable under daily load, and built with commercial fleets in mind. XCharge NA’s high battery capacity and space-efficient dual-dispenser units, coupled with its responsive team and capacity to support high vehicle throughput, made it stand out from other charging providers in the market.”

“This partnership exemplifies how far EV charging has come. With GridLink’s battery-integrated technology, we’re helping companies like Gateway better optimize existing electrical infrastructure in locations—sites by and large that are grid limited—where reliability, uptime, and speed to deployment can have an even bigger impact,” said Aatish Patel, co-founder and president of XCharge NA.“By transforming these sites into dependable charging hubs, we’re making electrification more practical and cost effective. XCharge NA is proud to work alongside partners like Gateway Fleets who are pushing the industry forward and realizing the promise of the EV transition for last-mile logistics operators.”

SOURCE: Business Wire