XCharge launches GridLink across Europe, powered by proprietary battery technology for enhanced safety

New EV charging solution showcased at ICNC combines PV integration, energy storage and thermal runaway management features

Beyond ultra-fast charging and energy storage, GridLink also supports seamless photovoltaic (PV) integration. These integrated features directly tackle industry pain points, such as limited grid capacity, rising solar energy adoption, and the demand for grid-independent operation—while also addressing safety concerns typically associated with high-power charging and energy storage systems.

“GridLink empowers operators to generate new revenue streams, enhance grid resilience, and ensure multi-layered safety across operations. We’re proud to bring this technology to Europe at a time when the market is calling for more efficient and future-ready charging solutions,” says Albina Iljasov, Head of Europe at XCharge.

Raising the bar on EV charging safety

GridLink sets a new safety benchmark, combining cutting-edge thermal management with advanced fire suppression systems. Its liquid cooling system provides 2.38 times more heat dissipation surface than standard designs, maintaining a stable 37 °C even under high load or in extreme environments. Each battery pack is equipped with four sensors for early hazard detection, an automated ventilation system that actively disperses flammable gases before they reach critical levels. Uniquely, GridLink integrates the world’s first built-in “fire suppression fluid tank” for pack-level fire suppression, minimizing damage and enabling quick, cost-effective battery pack replacement.

Additionally, the system is engineered for easy maintenance, requiring just two technicians for routine servicing. The charger also supports modern communication standards including OCPP 1.6J and 2.0.1 and connects via GSM, LTE or LAN.

New revenue potential for solar site operators

GridLink channels solar energy directly into DC fast charging, offering a practical way to utilize on-site generation. This method is particularly relevant at locations where feeding electricity back into the grid provides limited financial return. By linking solar sites directly to charging infrastructure, GridLink enables these assets to generate tangible operational and economic benefits.

SOURCE: XCharge