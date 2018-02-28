Xavier Duchemin appointed new Executive Director Sales Opel/Vauxhall Europe

Opel/Vauxhall has appointed Xavier Duchemin as new Executive Director Sales Opel/Vauxhall Europe effective March 1, 2018. He will succeed Ian Hucker, who will take over the position as Managing Director Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles in Austria and Switzerland.

Duchemin was born in 1966 and earned a degree from the HEC Business School in Paris. He joined Groupe PSA in 1994 and held various positions with increasing responsibilities in the marketing and sales organisation. Prior to his new appointment, Duchemin was Vice-President, PSA Retail since January 2017. In his new role, he will report to Peter Küspert, Managing Director Sales & Marketing, Opel Automobile GmbH.

“With Xavier Duchemin, a recognised sales expert will strengthen the Opel/Vauxhall team. With his extensive experience, he will set important growth impulses in sales and thus foster the implementation of our strategic plan PACE!,” said Peter Küspert. “Ian Hucker has worked extremely successfully in recent years as Executive Director Sales Opel Europe. We wish him every success for his new assignment.”

Ian Hucker was born in 1970 and has held various positions at Opel/Vauxhall since 1992. These include Director European Fleet, Remarketing & Used Vehicle Operations, Managing Director of Opel Special Vehicles and Managing Director of Opel Russia.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.